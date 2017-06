Cloud database Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Cloud database Market Key Players (Active networks) are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google Inc., Amazon, Century Link Inc and more

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud database IndustryDescriptionThe Global cloud database Market is estimated at $1.11 billion in 2014 and is poised to reach $65.86 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 66.6% from 2014 to 2022. Innovations in ways of data storing and memory distribution are some of the key factors driving the market growth. The demand of cloud database solutions is anticipated to nurture in near-term, as conventional approach for storing databases are complex to manage. However, factors such as security and privacy concerns could inhibit the growth of this market.NoSQL is a small but growing segment of the database market, especially for companies with big data requirements that don’t fit well into conventional SQL databases. Oracle, a giant in the SQL database market now has NoSQL offering. With the improved interest in NoSQL databases, a rising market of vendors has blossomed to offer NoSQL databases either as on-location software installations or on a public cloud.Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/231299-cloud-database-market-outlook-global-trends-forecast-and-opportunity-assessment-2014-2022 The key players in global cloud database market areOracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google Inc., Amazon, Century Link Inc., CSC, Rackspace, Salesforce.Com and SAP AG.Database Covered:• SQL Database• NoSQL DatabaseOperating systems Covered• Service modelso Public Cloudo Private Cloudo Hybrid Cloudo Virtual Private Cloud• Deployment Modelso DBAASo PAASo IAASApplications covered• Healthcare• IT & Telecom• Government• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)• Academic• OthersLeave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/231299-cloud-database-market-outlook-global-trends-forecast-and-opportunity-assessment-2014-2022 Software covered• Database Encryption• Backup and Recovery• Data Scaling and Replication• Database Application Builder• OthersEnd user’s covered• Small and Medium Businesses• Large EnterprisesServices covered• Training and consulting• Support and maintenanceRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spain• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle Easto Africao OthersWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsBuy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=231299 Continued...Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)