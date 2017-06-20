Cloud database Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
Cloud database Market Key Players (Active networks) are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google Inc., Amazon, Century Link Inc and morePUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud database Industry
Description
The Global cloud database Market is estimated at $1.11 billion in 2014 and is poised to reach $65.86 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 66.6% from 2014 to 2022. Innovations in ways of data storing and memory distribution are some of the key factors driving the market growth. The demand of cloud database solutions is anticipated to nurture in near-term, as conventional approach for storing databases are complex to manage. However, factors such as security and privacy concerns could inhibit the growth of this market.
NoSQL is a small but growing segment of the database market, especially for companies with big data requirements that don’t fit well into conventional SQL databases. Oracle, a giant in the SQL database market now has NoSQL offering. With the improved interest in NoSQL databases, a rising market of vendors has blossomed to offer NoSQL databases either as on-location software installations or on a public cloud.
The key players in global cloud database market are
Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google Inc., Amazon, Century Link Inc., CSC, Rackspace, Salesforce.Com and SAP AG.
Database Covered:
• SQL Database
• NoSQL Database
Operating systems Covered
• Service models
o Public Cloud
o Private Cloud
o Hybrid Cloud
o Virtual Private Cloud
• Deployment Models
o DBAAS
o PAAS
o IAAS
Applications covered
• Healthcare
• IT & Telecom
• Government
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
• Academic
• Others
Software covered
• Database Encryption
• Backup and Recovery
• Data Scaling and Replication
• Database Application Builder
• Others
End user’s covered
• Small and Medium Businesses
• Large Enterprises
Services covered
• Training and consulting
• Support and maintenance
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
o Others
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
