IoT managed Services Market is Anticipated to Raise at a CAGR of ~25% in the Projection Period 2022
Global IoT Managed Services, By Service (Security Management, Data Management, Infrastructure Management), By Components (Hardware, Software)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of IoT Managed Services Market:
The growing acceptance of digital technologies, varying business models, government initiatives, mounting IT expenditure on security services, expressively increasing mobile subscriber base and increasing espousal of connected devices in consumers and business landscape are projected to drive the IoT managed services market evolution in the next few years. The IoT managed services market is anticipated to raise at a CAGR of ~25% in the projection period 2016-2022
Market Scenario:
The growing implementation proportion of smart technologies worldwide in several industries has headed the demand for the IoT technologies. Most of the industries today are spending a lot on smart technologies to diminish the operational costs, and upsurge the ROI and advance their customer gratification. In few years, billions of devices will be connecting to the internet from numerous industries. The increase in the amount of connected devices will lead to high demand for the managed services. The biggest driver for expansion in the appeal for IoT managed services Market consist of flourishing impulse towards cost effective managed services and upsurge of cloud managed services. Managed service providers’ delivers high efficiency and presentation for enterprises with their contribution, which also increase the progression of the market. A properly managed provision in every layer of IoT ecosystem is essential. The IoT contains of devices, connectivity, security, applications and a properly managed service is obligatory to succeed these in an operative fashion. Hence managed services will show a key role in the IoT market.
Study Objectives of Global Business intelligence market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global IoT managed services market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the global IoT managed services market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, service, Users ,Company Type, Geography
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in theglobal IoT managed Services Market.s
Key Players:
• Accenture Plc. (Ireland)
• Cisco System Inc. (U.S)
• Google Inc. (U.S)
• Apple Inc. (U.S)
• AT & T Inc. (U.S)
• Intel Corporation (U.S)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S)
• HP Inc. - (U.S)
• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S)
• Qualcomm Inc. (U.S)
The Global IoT managed services market has been segmented on the basis of, Service, Component, Organization Size user and geography. On the basis of Service the IoT managed services market is segmented as Security management services, infrastructure management services, mobility services, network services and data management services, IoT managed Services Segmented on the basis of Component Hardware and Software IoT managed Services segmented on the basis of Users such as IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, utilities and government, on the basis of company IoT managed services market segmented in Small & Medium scale business, Large Scale Business and among others on the basis On the basis of geography it has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world.
Regional Analysis:
North American market is predicted to grow the biggest market share in IoT managed Services. The region is expected to benefit from aspects like speedy digitization, technological progressions and acceptance of smart connected devices, after that robust network infrastructure and existence of major IoT MSPs who provides expert managed services. APAC region is also likely to grow at the extreme CAGR in the forecast period. The region is predictable to exceed Europe in terms of IoT acceptance and placement in the upcoming. This evolution can be credited to the growing number of connected devices, sensors, network connectivity, and cloud espousals for business applications and also the growing necessities of the enterprise IT security technologies.
Intended Audience:
• Cloud Service Provider
• IT Service Provider
• IoT technology vendors
• Infrastructure Service Providers
• Managed Service Providers
• Network Management Service Providers
Table Of Contents
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 GLOBAL IOT MANAGED SERVICES MARKET, BY SEGMENTS
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
