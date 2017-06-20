Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

global micro irrigation systems market is estimated to be $2,579.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $8,427.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micro Irrigation Systems IndustryDescriptionAccording to Stratistics MRC, the global micro irrigation systems market is estimated to be $2,579.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $8,427.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%. Increasing demand for food with rising population, favourable policies and regulatory framework by government, growing awareness for advanced agricultural technologies, enhancement in Crop Yield & Quality and rapidly growing greenhouse vegetable production are the factors anticipated to drive the micro irrigation systems market. Some of the major restraints of the market include high maintenance cost and huge initial investment. Wide acceptance of micro irrigation systems in emerging regions and increasing investments for research and development by established firms acts as opportunities for the market growth.Based on crop types, orchard crops is likely to dominate the global micro irrigation systems market followed by plantation crops. Field crops are expected to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period. Due to high adoption of sprinkler irrigation systems in fields, landscaping and turf grass, this segment is projected to hold the largest share. North America and Europe are the major markets for micro irrigation systems and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among the other regions.Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562750-micro-irrigation-systems-global-market-outlook-2015-2022 Some of the key players in the global micro irrigation systems market includeThe Toro Company, Deere & Company, EPC Industries Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corp, T-L Irrigation Co., Sistema Azud SA, Rain Bird Corporation and Lindsay Corporation.Crop Types Covered:• Plantation Crops• Forage & Turf Grasses• Field Crops• Orchard Crops• Other Crop TypesComponents Covered:• Sprinkler Irrigationo Couplerso Fittings & Accessorieso Spray/Sprinkler Headso Tubingo Pumping Unito Others Sprinkler Irrigation• Drip Irrigationo Emitterso Pressure Regulatorso Drip Tube Fittingso Valveso Sub-Maino Backflow Preventerso Drip Tubing/Drip Hoseo Filterso Air Vento MainlineLeave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/562750-micro-irrigation-systems-global-market-outlook-2015-2022 Product Types Covered:• Central Pivot Irrigation• Traditional Sprinklers• Lateral Move Irrigation• Sprinkler Irrigation Systems• Drip Irrigation SystemsEnd Users Covered:• Large Corporate Farming• Small Farmers• Sports grounds• Government• Public Parks• Other End UsersRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementBuy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=562750 Continued...Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)