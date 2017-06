Global Construction Equipment Consumption 2017 Market Research Report

Construction Equipment market is expected to grow from $140.21 billion in 2015 to reach $228.74 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.2%.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Equipment IndustryDescriptionGlobal Construction Equipment market is expected to grow from $140.21 billion in 2015 to reach $228.74 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Raising infrastructural activities around the globe, steady economic growth, and increasing investment activities from governments are the major factors fostering the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising population & rapid urbanization are the factors favouring the market growth. However, fluctuating construction material costs, environmental issues are hindering the market growth.By industry, public works & rail road segment commands the global market due to increasing investments from governments to develop infrastructure in their countries. By application, earth moving segment is anticipated to be a largest segment during the forecast period. Asia pacific is expected to dominate the global market with a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to raising population & rapid urbanization, raising demand for better transportation and infrastructure.Some of the key players in global construction equipment market includeAB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Gemin Equipment and Rentals (GEAR), Guangxi Liugong Machinery, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Manitou Americas, Sany Heavy Industry, and Shantui Construction Machinery.Solutions Covered:• Serviceo Maintenanceo Rental• ProductEquipment Types Covered:• Backhoe Loader• Crawler Excavator• Crawler Loader• Crawler Dozer• RTLT-Telescopic• RTLT-Masted• Articulated Dump Truck• Asphalt Finisher• Motor Scraper• Motor Grader• Mini Excavators• Rigid Dump Truck• Skid-Steer Loader• Wheeled Loader >80 HP• Wheeled Loader <80 HP• Wheeled ExcavatorApplications Covered:• Recycling & Waste Management• Lifting & Material Handling• Excavation & Mining• Tunneling• Earthmoving• Material Handling• Concrete & Road Construction• Transportation• Other ApplicationsIndustries Covered:• Forestry & Agricultural• Manufacturing• Oil & Gas• Public Works & Rail Road• Mining• MilitaryRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements