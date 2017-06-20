Global Crustacean Market 2017 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
In this report, the global Crustacean market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Crustacean in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Crustacean market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ichiboshi,
International Fish Farming and Holding Company
RDM Aquaculture
Seaview Crab Company
Surapon Foods
The Crab Company (Fiji)
Big Prawn
Beijing Princess Seafood
Dong Won Fisheries
AquaChile
Faroe Seafood
Findus Group
Mogster Group
Nireus Aquaculture
Russian Aquaculture
Selonda Aquaculture
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Shrimp
Lobsters
Barnacles
Crabs
Krill
Other related species
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Crustacean for each application, including
Surper Market
Distributor
On-Line Shopping
Other
Table of Contents
Global Crustacean Market Research Report 2017
1 Crustacean Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Crustacean
1.2 Crustacean Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Crustacean Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Crustacean Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Shrimp
1.2.4 Lobsters
1.2.5 Barnacles
1.2.6 Crabs
1.2.7 Krill
1.2.8 Other related species
1.3 Global Crustacean Segment by Application
1.3.1 Crustacean Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Surper Market
1.3.3 Distributor
1.3.4 On-Line Shopping
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Crustacean Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Crustacean Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Crustacean (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Crustacean Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Crustacean Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Crustacean Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Crustacean Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Crustacean Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Crustacean Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Crustacean Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Crustacean Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Crustacean Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Crustacean Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Crustacean Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Crustacean Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Global Crustacean Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Ichiboshi,
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Ichiboshi, Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 International Fish Farming and Holding Company
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 International Fish Farming and Holding Company Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 RDM Aquaculture
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 RDM Aquaculture Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Seaview Crab Company
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Seaview Crab Company Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Surapon Foods
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Surapon Foods Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 The Crab Company (Fiji)
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 The Crab Company (Fiji) Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Big Prawn
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Big Prawn Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Beijing Princess Seafood
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Beijing Princess Seafood Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Dong Won Fisheries
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Dong Won Fisheries Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 AquaChile
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 AquaChile Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Faroe Seafood
7.12 Findus Group
7.13 Mogster Group
7.14 Nireus Aquaculture
7.15 Russian Aquaculture
7.16 Selonda Aquaculture
…CONTINUED
