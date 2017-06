Global Crustacean Market 2017 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2022

Crustacean Market

PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crustacean Market Executive SummaryIn this report, the global Crustacean market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Crustacean in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringNorth AmericaEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaGlobal Crustacean market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players includingIchiboshi,International Fish Farming and Holding CompanyRDM AquacultureSeaview Crab CompanySurapon FoodsThe Crab Company (Fiji)Big PrawnBeijing Princess SeafoodDong Won FisheriesAquaChileFaroe SeafoodFindus GroupMogster GroupNireus AquacultureRussian AquacultureSelonda AquacultureOn the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split intoShrimpLobstersBarnaclesCrabsKrillOther related speciesOn the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Crustacean for each application, includingSurper MarketDistributorOn-Line ShoppingOtherIf you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.Table of ContentsGlobal Crustacean Market Research Report 20171 Crustacean Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Crustacean1.2 Crustacean Segment by Type (Product Category)1.2.1 Global Crustacean Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)1.2.2 Global Crustacean Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 20161.2.3 Shrimp1.2.4 Lobsters1.2.5 Barnacles1.2.6 Crabs1.2.7 Krill1.2.8 Other related species1.3 Global Crustacean Segment by Application1.3.1 Crustacean Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)1.3.2 Surper Market1.3.3 Distributor1.3.4 On-Line Shopping1.3.5 Other1.4 Global Crustacean Market by Region (2012-2022)1.4.1 Global Crustacean Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Crustacean (2012-2022)1.5.1 Global Crustacean Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)1.5.2 Global Crustacean Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)2 Global Crustacean Market Competition by Manufacturers2.1 Global Crustacean Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)2.1.1 Global Crustacean Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)2.1.2 Global Crustacean Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)2.2 Global Crustacean Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)2.3 Global Crustacean Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)2.4 Manufacturers Crustacean Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type2.5 Crustacean Market Competitive Situation and Trends2.5.1 Crustacean Market Concentration Rate2.5.2 Crustacean Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion7 Global Crustacean Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis7.1 Ichiboshi,7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.1.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.1.2.1 Product A7.1.2.2 Product B7.1.3 Ichiboshi, Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.2 International Fish Farming and Holding Company7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.2.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.2.2.1 Product A7.2.2.2 Product B7.2.3 International Fish Farming and Holding Company Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.3 RDM Aquaculture7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.3.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.3.2.1 Product A7.3.2.2 Product B7.3.3 RDM Aquaculture Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.4 Seaview Crab Company7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.4.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.4.2.1 Product A7.4.2.2 Product B7.4.3 Seaview Crab Company Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.5 Surapon Foods7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.5.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.5.2.1 Product A7.5.2.2 Product B7.5.3 Surapon Foods Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.6 The Crab Company (Fiji)7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.6.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.6.2.1 Product A7.6.2.2 Product B7.6.3 The Crab Company (Fiji) Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.7 Big Prawn7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.7.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.7.2.1 Product A7.7.2.2 Product B7.7.3 Big Prawn Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.8 Beijing Princess Seafood7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.8.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.8.2.1 Product A7.8.2.2 Product B7.8.3 Beijing Princess Seafood Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.9 Dong Won Fisheries7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.9.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.9.2.1 Product A7.9.2.2 Product B7.9.3 Dong Won Fisheries Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.10 AquaChile7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.10.2 Crustacean Product Category, Application and Specification7.10.2.1 Product A7.10.2.2 Product B7.10.3 AquaChile Crustacean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.11 Faroe Seafood7.12 Findus Group7.13 Mogster Group7.14 Nireus Aquaculture7.15 Russian Aquaculture7.16 Selonda Aquaculture…CONTINUED