Road Freight Transportation Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Road Freight Transportation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Road Freight Transportation IndustryDescriptionWiseguyreports.Com Adds “Road Freight Transportation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research DatabaseThis report studies sales (consumption) of Road Freight Transportation in USA market, focuses on top players, with sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share for each player, coveringKG CARGODHLUPSU.S. RoadLavell TransportationPrime CargoLogistics Group International (LGI)Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1469253-united-states-road-freight-transportation-market-report-2017 Split by product types, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoTruckOtherSplit by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Road Freight Transportation in each application, can be divided intoChemical MaterialMachinery EquipmentConsumer GoodsHousehold and Office RemovalsLeave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1469253-united-states-road-freight-transportation-market-report-2017 Table of ContentsUnited States Road Freight Transportation Market Report 20171 Road Freight Transportation Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Road Freight Transportation1.2 Classification of Road Freight Transportation1.2.1 Truck1.2.2 Other1.3 Applications of Road Freight Transportation1.3.1 Chemical Material1.3.2 Machinery Equipment1.3.3 Consumer Goods1.3.4 Household and Office Removals1.4 USA Market Size Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) of Road Freight Transportation (2011-2021)1.4.1 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2011-2021)1.4.2 USA Road Freight Transportation Revenue and Growth Rate (2011-2021)2 USA Road Freight Transportation Competition by Manufacturers2.1 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales and Market Share of Key Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)2.2 USA Road Freight Transportation Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)2.3 USA Road Freight Transportation Average Price by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)2.4 Road Freight Transportation Market Competitive Situation and Trends2.4.1 Road Freight Transportation Market Concentration Rate2.4.2 Road Freight Transportation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (2011-2016)3.1 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales and Market Share by Type (2011-2016)3.2 USA Road Freight Transportation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2011-2016)3.3 USA Road Freight Transportation Price by Type (2011-2016)3.4 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales Growth Rate by Type (2011-2016)4 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales (Volume) by Application (2011-2016)4.1 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales and Market Share by Applications (2011-2016)4.2 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales Growth Rate by Applications (2011-2016)4.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities5 USA Road Freight Transportation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis5.1 KG CARGO5.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors5.1.2 Road Freight Transportation Product Types, Application and Specification5.1.2.1 Truck5.1.2.2 Other5.1.3 KG CARGO Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)5.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview5.2 DHL5.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors5.2.2 Road Freight Transportation Product Types, Application and Specification5.2.2.1 Truck5.2.2.2 Other5.2.3 DHL Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)5.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview5.3 UPS5.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors5.3.2 Road Freight Transportation Product Types, Application and Specification5.3.2.1 Truck5.3.2.2 Other5.3.3 UPS Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)5.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview5.4 U.S. Road5.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors5.4.2 Road Freight Transportation Product Types, Application and Specification5.4.2.1 Truck5.4.2.2 Other5.4.3 U.S. Road Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)5.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview5.5 Lavell Transportation5.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors5.5.2 Road Freight Transportation Product Types, Application and Specification5.5.2.1 Truck5.5.2.2 Other5.5.3 Lavell Transportation Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)5.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview5.6 Prime Cargo5.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors5.6.2 Road Freight Transportation Product Types, Application and Specification5.6.2.1 Truck5.6.2.2 Other5.6.3 Prime Cargo Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)5.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview5.7 Logistics Group International (LGI)5.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors5.7.2 Road Freight Transportation Product Types, Application and Specification5.7.2.1 Truck5.7.2.2 Other5.7.3 Logistics Group International (LGI) Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2011-2016)5.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview5.8 …6 Road Freight Transportation Manufacturing Cost Analysis6.1 Road Freight Transportation Key Raw Materials Analysis6.1.1 Key Raw Materials6.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials6.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials6.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials6.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure6.2.1 Raw Materials6.2.2 Labor Cost6.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses6.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Road Freight Transportation7 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers7.1 Road Freight Transportation Industrial Chain Analysis7.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing7.3 Raw Materials Sources of Road Freight Transportation Major Manufacturers in 20157.4 Downstream Buyers8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders8.1 Marketing Channel8.1.1 Direct Marketing8.1.2 Indirect Marketing8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend8.2 Market Positioning8.2.1 Pricing Strategy8.2.2 Brand Strategy8.2.3 Target Client8.3 Distributors/Traders List9 Market Effect Factors Analysis9.1 Technology Progress/Risk9.1.1 Substitutes Threat9.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry9.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change9.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change10 USA Road Freight Transportation Market Forecast (2016-2021)10.1 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales, Revenue Forecast (2016-2021)10.2 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales Forecast by Type (2016-2021)10.3 USA Road Freight Transportation Sales Forecast by Application (2016-2021)10.4 Road Freight Transportation Price Forecast (2016-2021)11 Research Findings and Conclusion12 AppendixDisclosure SectionResearch MethodologyData SourceDisclaimerBuy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1469253 Continued...Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)