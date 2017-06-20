WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Automotive Paints: Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis 2017-2022”.

In this report, the global Automotive Paints market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Paints in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Global Automotive Paints market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M

BASF

Akzonobel

Dupont

PPG Industries

Royal DSM

Arkema Group

Solvay

Valspar

Clariant AG

Nippon Paint Holdings

Berger Paints

Lesonal

Kansai Nerolac Paints

Beckers Group

Axalta Coatings

Xiangjiang Paint

Twin Tigers Coatings

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solvent-Borne Paints

Water-Borne Paints

Powder Paints

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Paints for each application, including

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Automotive Paints Market Research Report 2017

1 Automotive Paints Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Paints

1.2 Automotive Paints Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Paints Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne Paints

1.2.4 Water-Borne Paints

1.2.5 Powder Paints

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Automotive Paints Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Paints Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Paints Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Paints Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Paints (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Paints Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Paints Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

……..

7 Global Automotive Paints Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3M

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3M Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 BASF Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Akzonobel

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Akzonobel Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dupont

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dupont Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Automotive Paints

Figure Global Automotive Paints Production (K MT) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)

Figure Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Types (Product Category) in 2016

Figure Product Picture of Solvent-Borne Paints

Table Major Manufacturers of Solvent-Borne Paints

Figure Product Picture of Water-Borne Paints

Table Major Manufacturers of Water-Borne Paints

Figure Product Picture of Powder Paints

Table Major Manufacturers of Powder Paints

Figure Product Picture of Other

Table Major Manufacturers of Other

Figure Global Automotive Paints Consumption (K MT) by Applications (2012-2022)

Figure Global Automotive Paints Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016

Figure Commercial Vehicles Examples

Figure Passenger Vehicles Examples

Figure Global Automotive Paints Market Size (Million USD), Comparison (K MT) and CAGR (%) by Regions (2012-2022)

Figure North America Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Figure Europe Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Figure China Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Figure Japan Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Figure Southeast Asia Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Figure India Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

Figure Global Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

Figure Global Automotive Paints Capacity, Production (K MT) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

Figure Global Automotive Paints Major Players Product Capacity (K MT) (2012-2017)

Continued…….

