Automotive Paints: Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis 2017-2022
In this report, the global Automotive Paints market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Paints in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Automotive Paints market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
3M
BASF
Akzonobel
Dupont
PPG Industries
Royal DSM
Arkema Group
Solvay
Valspar
Clariant AG
Nippon Paint Holdings
Berger Paints
Lesonal
Kansai Nerolac Paints
Beckers Group
Axalta Coatings
Xiangjiang Paint
Twin Tigers Coatings
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solvent-Borne Paints
Water-Borne Paints
Powder Paints
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Paints for each application, including
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Global Automotive Paints Market Research Report 2017
1 Automotive Paints Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Paints
1.2 Automotive Paints Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Paints Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Solvent-Borne Paints
1.2.4 Water-Borne Paints
1.2.5 Powder Paints
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Automotive Paints Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Paints Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles
1.4 Global Automotive Paints Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Paints Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Paints (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Paints Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Paints Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……..
7 Global Automotive Paints Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 3M
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 3M Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 BASF
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 BASF Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Akzonobel
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Akzonobel Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Dupont
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Automotive Paints Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Dupont Automotive Paints Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…….
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Automotive Paints
Figure Global Automotive Paints Production (K MT) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)
Figure Global Automotive Paints Production Market Share by Types (Product Category) in 2016
Figure Product Picture of Solvent-Borne Paints
Table Major Manufacturers of Solvent-Borne Paints
Figure Product Picture of Water-Borne Paints
Table Major Manufacturers of Water-Borne Paints
Figure Product Picture of Powder Paints
Table Major Manufacturers of Powder Paints
Figure Product Picture of Other
Table Major Manufacturers of Other
Figure Global Automotive Paints Consumption (K MT) by Applications (2012-2022)
Figure Global Automotive Paints Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016
Figure Commercial Vehicles Examples
Figure Passenger Vehicles Examples
Figure Global Automotive Paints Market Size (Million USD), Comparison (K MT) and CAGR (%) by Regions (2012-2022)
Figure North America Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Figure Europe Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Figure China Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Figure Japan Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Figure Southeast Asia Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Figure India Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Figure Global Automotive Paints Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
Figure Global Automotive Paints Capacity, Production (K MT) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
Figure Global Automotive Paints Major Players Product Capacity (K MT) (2012-2017)
Continued…….
