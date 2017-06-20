Champagne: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2022
In this report, the global Champagne market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Champagne in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Champagne market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Moet & Chandon
Nicolas Feuillatte
Veuve Clicquot
Laurent Perrier
Dom Perignon
Mumm
Piper Heidsieck
Pommery
Taittinger
Louis Roederer
Perrier Jouet
Bollinger
Ruinart
Pol Roger
Lanson
Krug
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Non-vintage
Vintage Millésime
Cuvée de prestige
Blanc de Blancs
Blanc de Noirs
Rosé
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Champagne for each application, including
Airport Duty Free Market
Airline Duty Free Market
Others
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
7 Global Champagne Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Moet & Chandon
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Moet & Chandon Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Nicolas Feuillatte
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Veuve Clicquot
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Laurent Perrier
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Laurent Perrier Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Dom Perignon
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Dom Perignon Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Mumm
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Mumm Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Piper Heidsieck
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Piper Heidsieck Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Pommery
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Pommery Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Taittinger
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Taittinger Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Louis Roederer
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Champagne Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Louis Roederer Champagne Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Perrier Jouet
7.12 Bollinger
7.13 Ruinart
7.14 Pol Roger
7.15 Lanson
7.16 Krug
Continued…….
