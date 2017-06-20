TopFire Media Partners with Chicago’s Friends of Recovery, United
Leading marketing agency helps spread initiative to reduce recidivism in Chicagoland
Friends of Recovery, United, through court-directed treatment programs, supports those struggling with addiction and/or mental illness as they work toward recovery. The problem-solving courts increase a participant’s potential for successful reintegration into the community following incarceration. From court personnel to treatment providers to participants’ families, Friends of Recovery, United plays a role in the progression toward hope and healing.
“It’s clear that TopFire Media values its role in the community and prioritizes giving back to improve the lives of those who live and work here,” said Susan Fasan, executive director at Friends of Recovery. “Long-term recovery truly requires a collective effort. From loved ones to friends and even neighbors, these relationships help to restore and strengthen the bonds that lead to a positive path forward.”
As part of the partnership, TopFire Media has thus far designed and developed the Friends of Recovery, United website to educate participants, their families, members of the community and professionals within the criminal justice system on the assistance programs available through their organization.
“It’s been an honor to work alongside Friends of Recovery, United in their mission to save lives in Chicagoland,” said Matthew Jonas, president of TopFire Media. “We all play a role in the progression toward hope and healing in our own special way, and any way we can help drive their initiatives is special to the team here at TopFire. We look forward to continuing in that mission in the near future!”
For more information about Friends of Recovery, United, or to get involved, visit https://friendsofrecovery.org/ or call (773) 892-2022.
About TopFire Media
TopFire Media (www.TopFireMedia.com) is a full-service, integrated public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in franchise companies with a highly focused team of professionals and veterans in the various realms of online marketing. Based in Chicago-metro, TopFire Media offers clients the immense advantage of the team's shared expertise that spans decades in the combined digital media arenas of public relations, social media, SEO, online marketing, web design and development, pay-per-click advertising, and creative branding. We are committed to meeting the needs of our clients with world-class expertise and excellence in the arena of public relations and digital marketing. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Friends of Recovery, United
Friends of Recovery, United supports those struggling with addiction and/or mental illness as they work toward recovery through court-directed treatment programs. The organization serves as a resource for court-involved persons and their families while partnering with local organizations, governmental agencies and community leaders to promote the social and economic impact of drug courts. For more information about Friends of Recovery, United, visit www.friendsofrecovery.org.
