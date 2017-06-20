CARB-X Exclusive: Chief Strategy Officer John Rex to Open Superbugs USA Summit
BARDA, Pfizer, Visterra and ContraFect also included on the notable speaker line-up for 2017
The industry meeting will gather a global audience of scientific leaders, funding bodies and drug development experts, providing a focal point to discuss funding opportunities and clinical advancements in antibiotic drug discovery and prevention.
John Rex is currently a voting member of the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB) and Strategy Officer at CARB-X, one of world’s largest public-private partnerships focused on pre-clinical discovery and development of new antibacterial products. *1
The opening keynote address will explore new funding initiatives and evolving global discussions surrounding payer models. Highlights will also include an update on CARB-X and progressive insight into “Tier C”. Tier C represents an important regulatory change as it essentially enables clinical trials from allowing the drug sponsor, to pool within clinical trial patients who share a common pathogen but with a different location of infection. *2
The notable speaker line-up at Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will also include: BARDA, Janssen, UNT Health Science Center, Pfizer, Merck, DemovaMed, Visterrra, ContrFect, Microbiotix, MedImmune andCentauri Therapeutics
The full speaker line-up and conference agenda is available online at www.superbugs-usa.com
For those looking to attend, there is currently a $300 earlybird saving available which expires June 31st.
Superbugs & Superdrugs USA
November 14th & 15th 2017, Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, New Jersey
Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix Inc
---END---
Source:
*1 https://www.hhs.gov/ash/advisory-committees/paccarb/membership/voting-member-john-h-rex/index.html
*2 https://amr-review.org/sites/default/files/AMR_Supplement_Industry_View%20_141215-150511r.pdf
Contact Information:
For all media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquiries contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
About CARB-X:
CARB-X was launched by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). CARB-X is funded by BARDA and the Wellcome Trust, a global charitable foundation based in London. Wellcome announced today its funding share will amount to $US155.5 million dollars over five years. NIAID is providing support in the form of preclinical services. CARB-X is a non-profit effort headquartered at the Boston University School of Law. Other partners include the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), the California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI), the AMR Centre (U.K.) and RTI International. CARB-X was created in response to the U.S. government's 2015 Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria (CARB) initiative and the U.K. government's call in 2016 for a concerted global effort to tackle antibiotic resistance. More information can be found at http://www.carb-x.org/press
Teri Arri
SMi Group
2078276162
email us here