Virtual Incentives' MasterCard® Wins in 2017 Paybefore Awards
Digital rewards & incentives company's card wins Best Incentive Program in the Prepaid category as part of the global awards programFISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Incentives, an industry pioneer in digital reward fulfillment for leading global brands, won Best Incentive Program in the 2017 Paybefore Awards. The awards are the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the global prepaid and payments technology industry. Winners were selected by a judging panel of experts in prepaid, retail, loyalty and payments technology.
Jonathan Price, CEO of Virtual Incentives, said, “Our team is committed to helping companies reward better and faster with increased engagement. The Virtual Incentives MasterCard® epitomizes this goal with a user interface that was built based on client feedback and years of experience in the rewards and incentives industry. We are honored to be recognized with this award.”
Loraine DeBonis, Paybefore editor-in-chief and chair of the judging panels, said, “As our industry changes, we remain committed to honoring innovation and excellence in payments across the globe. We’re proud to recognize the contributions of companies that are propelling the industry forward. We also are thrilled to see exciting new entrants alongside well-established companies that continue to innovate and solve problems for their customers and end users.”
The Virtual Incentives MasterCard® is designed for consumer promotions, sweepstakes and loyalty programs, and helps create consumer connections through relevant messaging, offers and branding. Recipients of the Virtual Incentives MasterCard® benefit from shortened time between reward receipt and redemption. The solution is differentiated by an advanced user interface designed for mobile reward recipients, creating a user experience that incites loyalty and engagement. The Virtual Incentives MasterCard® can be ordered through Virtual Incentives’ industry best API to connect seamlessly to existing platforms and systems. More can be found here: http://www.virtualincentives.com/virtual-mastercard-rewards/
About Virtual Incentives
Virtual Incentives (VI) provides incentive solutions proven to increase engagement, strengthen brand awareness and maintain customer loyalty. The company’s proprietary digital platform provides a comprehensive reward experience for both the client and the end-user, providing an integrated API, simple ordering and instant delivery, state-of-the-art security, advanced personalization and an innovative user interface. Founded in 2008, VI partners with industry leading businesses, including more than 40 Fortune 100 companies. VI is the leading provider of Visa rewards and Visa® virtual accounts and offers Virtual MasterCard® accounts as well as eGiftCards from more than 600 merchants around the world. http://www.virtualincentives.com @VirtualRewards
The Virtual Incentives Card is issued by Sutton Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by MasterCard International.
###
Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, 541-815-3951, marie@campbellconsulting.com
Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
5413893337
email us here