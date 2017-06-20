Global Alcosynth Market Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2017
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “ForeSights: Alcosynth”.
"ForeSights: Alcosynth - The synthetic alcohol with the potential to revolutionize an entire industry", explores what the new and emerging concept is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how it will disrupt the alcohol industry. The research concludes by validating and quantifying the potential of the new concept using unique blend of proprietary consumer insight and innovation knowledge.
With consumer concerns about alcohol ranging from next-day hangovers to long-term negative health outcomes, the time may be right for products that mimic the experience of drinking alcohol without the unwanted side-effects.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1271468-foresights-alcosynth-the-synthetic-alcohol-with-the-potential-to-revolutionize-an
Scope
- Consumers are increasingly looking to moderate their alcohol consumption amid growing health concerns around alcohol-related disease and weight gain.
- Beyond the individual level, Alcosynth can have a much bigger social footprint. Reduced health concerns means improved productivity, less sick leave, and lower healthcare and social care costs.
- However, the synthesis must overcome regulatory hurdles before it reaches the mass market.
Key points to buy
- Provides an early warning system for emerging trends, threats, and opportunities in fast-moving consumer goods.
- Drives analysis of potential future consumer behavior.
- Generates ideas and inspiration for new product development.
Table of Contents
About ForeSights
TrendSights review
Alcosynth
What?
Why?
Take-out
Appendix
..CONTINUED
FOR ANY QUERY, CONTACT US @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1271468-foresights-alcosynth-the-synthetic-alcohol-with-the-potential-to-revolutionize-an
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here