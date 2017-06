Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Road Bicycles Global Market Key Players – Giant, Trek, Bridgestone Cycle, Hero Cycles, Analysis and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --This report studies Road Bicycles in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringGiantTrekBridgestone CycleHero CyclesMeridaFuji BikesXidesheng BicycleAccellSpecializedTi CyclesCannondaleCubeOMYOTianjin BattleShanghai PhonexFlying PigeonGrimaldi IndustriTrinx BikesScott SportsDerby CycleLOOKAtlasLaux BikeKHSRequest a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/870625-global-road-bicycles-market-professional-survey-report-2017 By types, the market can be split intoAluminum Road BikeCarbon Fiber Road BikeOthersBy Application, the market can be split intoTransportation ToolsRacingBy Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)North AmericaChinaEuropeSoutheast AsiaJapanIndiaComplete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/870625-global-road-bicycles-market-professional-survey-report-2017 Table of ContentsGlobal Road Bicycles Market Professional Survey Report 20171 Industry Overview of Road Bicycles1.1 Definition and Specifications of Road Bicycles1.1.1 Definition of Road Bicycles1.1.2 Specifications of Road Bicycles1.2 Classification of Road Bicycles1.2.1 Aluminum Road Bike1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Road Bike1.2.3 Others1.3 Applications of Road Bicycles1.3.1 Transportation Tools1.3.2 Racing1.3.3 Application 31.4 Market Segment by Regions1.4.1 North America1.4.2 China1.4.3 Europe1.4.4 Southeast Asia1.4.5 Japan1.4.6 India………8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Road Bicycles8.1 Giant8.1.1 Company Profile8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications8.1.2.1 Aluminum Road Bike8.1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Road Bike8.1.2.3 Others8.1.3 Giant 2015 Road Bicycles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis8.1.4 Giant 2015 Road Bicycles Business Region Distribution Analysis8.2 Trek8.2.1 Company Profile8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications8.2.2.1 Aluminum Road Bike8.2.2.2 Carbon Fiber Road Bike8.2.2.3 Others8.2.3 Trek 2015 Road Bicycles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis8.2.4 Trek 2015 Road Bicycles Business Region Distribution Analysis8.3 Bridgestone Cycle8.3.1 Company Profile8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications8.3.2.1 Aluminum Road Bike8.3.2.2 Carbon Fiber Road Bike8.3.2.3 Others8.3.3 Bridgestone Cycle 2015 Road Bicycles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis8.3.4 Bridgestone Cycle 2015 Road Bicycles Business Region Distribution Analysis8.4 Hero Cycles8.4.1 Company Profile8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications8.4.2.1 Aluminum Road Bike8.4.2.2 Carbon Fiber Road Bike..…..ContinuedBuy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=870625