Global Chlorogenic Acid Market 2017 Share,Supply and Consumption Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2022
Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (?)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate.Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Chlorogenic Acid in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Naturex, EURMED SA, Applied Food Sciences, Sabinsa Corporation, Nanjing Zelang, Zhejiang Skyherb, Indfrag, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Changsha Staherb, Haoxuan Bio, Flavour Trove, Chenguang Biotech
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
?North America (USA, Canada)
?Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy)
?Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
?Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
?Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
?Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)
?Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)
?Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)
?Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)
?Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)
?Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)
?Other(Stevia, Artichoke, etc)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
?Supplements
?Pharmaceuticals
?Cosmetics
?Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chlorogenic Acid market.
Chapter 1, to describe Chlorogenic Acid Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chlorogenic Acid, with sales, revenue, and price of Chlorogenic Acid, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chlorogenic Acid, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview 1
1.1 Chlorogenic Acid Introduction 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 2
1.2.1 Honeysuckle 3
1.2.2 Eucommia 5
1.2.3 Coffee Bean 6
1.2.4 Other 7
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 8
1.3.1 Supplements 9
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals 11
1.3.3 Cosmetics 12
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 14
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada) 14
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy) 16
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 19
1.4.4 Latin America, Middle East and Africa 22
1.5 Market Dynamics 25
1.5.1 Market Drivers 25
1.5.2 Market Constraints 28
2 Manufacturers Profiles 30
2.1 Naturex 30
2.1.1 Business Overview 30
2.1.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 31
2.1.3 Naturex Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 32
2.2 EURMED SA 32
2.2.1 Business Overview 32
2.2.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 33
2.2.3 EURMED SA Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 35
2.3 Applied Food Sciences 35
2.3.1 Business Overview 35
2.3.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 36
2.3.3 Applied Food Sciences Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 37
2.4 Sabinsa Corporation 37
2.4.1 Business Overview 37
2.4.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 38
2.4.3 Sabinsa Corporation Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 39
2.5 Nanjing Zelang 39
2.5.1 Business Overview 39
2.5.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 40
2.5.3 Nanjing Zelang Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 41
2.6 Zhejiang Skyherb 41
2.6.1 Business Overview 41
2.6.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 42
2.6.3 Zhejiang Skyherb Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 43
2.7 Indfrag 43
2.7.1 Business Overview 43
2.7.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 44
2.7.3 Indfrag Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 45
2.8 Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. 45
2.8.1 Business Overview 45
2.8.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 46
2.8.3 Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 47
2.9 Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd 47
2.9.1 Business Overview 47
2.9.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 48
2.9.3 Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 50
2.10 Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd 50
2.10.1 Business Overview 50
2.10.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 51
2.10.3 Nulant Chem Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 51
2.11 Changsha Staherb 52
2.11.1 Business Overview 52
2.11.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 53
2.11.3 Changsha Staherb Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 54
2.12 Haoxuan Bio 54
2.12.1 Business Overview 54
2.12.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 55
2.12.3 Haoxuan Bio Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 59
2.13 Flavour Trove 60
2.13.1 Business Overview 60
2.13.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 60
2.13.3 Flavour Trove Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 61
2.14 Chenguang Biotech 61
2.14.1 Business Overview 61
2.14.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 63
2.14.3 Chenguang Biotech Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 65
3 Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Competition, by Manufacturer 66
3.1 Global Chlorogenic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer 66
3.2 Global Chlorogenic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer 70
3.3 Market Concentration Rate 73
3.3.1 Top 3 Chlorogenic Acid Manufacturer Market Share 73
3.3.2 Top 6 Chlorogenic Acid
