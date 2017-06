PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Chlorogenic Acid Market 2017 Share,Supply and Consumption Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2022”. Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (?)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate.Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal.

Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Chlorogenic Acid in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversNaturex, EURMED SA, Applied Food Sciences, Sabinsa Corporation, Nanjing Zelang, Zhejiang Skyherb, Indfrag, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Changsha Staherb, Haoxuan Bio, Flavour Trove, Chenguang Biotech Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers?North America (USA, Canada)?Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy)?Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)?Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)?Middle East and AfricaMarket Segment by Type, covers?Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)?Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)?Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)?Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)?Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)?Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)?Other(Stevia, Artichoke, etc)Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into?Supplements?Pharmaceuticals?Cosmetics?Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chlorogenic Acid market.Chapter 1, to describe Chlorogenic Acid Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chlorogenic Acid, with sales, revenue, and price of Chlorogenic Acid, in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chlorogenic Acid, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;Continue…..Table Of Contents – Major Key Points1 Market Overview 11.1 Chlorogenic Acid Introduction 11.2 Market Analysis by Type 21.2.1 Honeysuckle 31.2.2 Eucommia 51.2.3 Coffee Bean 61.2.4 Other 71.3 Market Analysis by Applications 81.3.1 Supplements 91.3.2 Pharmaceuticals 111.3.3 Cosmetics 121.4 Market Analysis by Regions 141.4.1 North America (USA, Canada) 141.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy) 161.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 191.4.4 Latin America, Middle East and Africa 221.5 Market Dynamics 251.5.1 Market Drivers 251.5.2 Market Constraints 282 Manufacturers Profiles 302.1 Naturex 302.1.1 Business Overview 302.1.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 312.1.3 Naturex Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 322.2 EURMED SA 322.2.1 Business Overview 322.2.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 332.2.3 EURMED SA Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 352.3 Applied Food Sciences 352.3.1 Business Overview 352.3.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 362.3.3 Applied Food Sciences Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 372.4 Sabinsa Corporation 372.4.1 Business Overview 372.4.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 382.4.3 Sabinsa Corporation Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 392.5 Nanjing Zelang 392.5.1 Business Overview 392.5.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 402.5.3 Nanjing Zelang Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 412.6 Zhejiang Skyherb 412.6.1 Business Overview 412.6.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 422.6.3 Zhejiang Skyherb Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 432.7 Indfrag 432.7.1 Business Overview 432.7.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 442.7.3 Indfrag Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 452.8 Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. 452.8.1 Business Overview 452.8.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 462.8.3 Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 472.9 Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd 472.9.1 Business Overview 472.9.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 482.9.3 Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 502.10 Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd 502.10.1 Business Overview 502.10.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 512.10.3 Nulant Chem Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 512.11 Changsha Staherb 522.11.1 Business Overview 522.11.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 532.11.3 Changsha Staherb Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 542.12 Haoxuan Bio 542.12.1 Business Overview 542.12.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 552.12.3 Haoxuan Bio Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 592.13 Flavour Trove 602.13.1 Business Overview 602.13.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 602.13.3 Flavour Trove Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 612.14 Chenguang Biotech 612.14.1 Business Overview 612.14.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 632.14.3 Chenguang Biotech Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 653 Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Competition, by Manufacturer 663.1 Global Chlorogenic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer 663.2 Global Chlorogenic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer 703.3 Market Concentration Rate 733.3.1 Top 3 Chlorogenic Acid Manufacturer Market Share 733.3.2 Top 6 Chlorogenic AcidContinued……. Ltd. 452.8.1 Business Overview 452.8.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 462.8.3 Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 472.9 Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd 472.9.1 Business Overview 472.9.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 482.9.3 Changsha E.K. HERB Co., Ltd Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 502.10 Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd 502.10.1 Business Overview 502.10.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 512.10.3 Nulant Chem Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 512.11 Changsha Staherb 522.11.1 Business Overview 522.11.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 532.11.3 Changsha Staherb Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 542.12 Haoxuan Bio 542.12.1 Business Overview 542.12.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 552.12.3 Haoxuan Bio Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 592.13 Flavour Trove 602.13.1 Business Overview 602.13.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 602.13.3 Flavour Trove Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 612.14 Chenguang Biotech 612.14.1 Business Overview 612.14.2 Chlorogenic Acid Type and Applications 632.14.3 Chenguang Biotech Chlorogenic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 653 Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Competition, by Manufacturer 663.1 Global Chlorogenic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer 663.2 Global Chlorogenic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer 703.3 Market Concentration Rate 733.3.1 Top 3 Chlorogenic Acid Manufacturer Market Share 733.3.2 Top 6 Chlorogenic AcidContinued…….For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.comBuy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1306830