Global Innovation Trends in Organic and Natural Products Market Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2017
Summary
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Innovation Trends in Organic and Natural Products”.
"Innovation Trends in Organic and Natural Products: Capitalizing on consumer preferences for natural and organic products" examines what organic and natural mean as consumer trends and why they are important, who is likely to be the target audience, how FMCG brands can best capitalize on the trends, and what will be the future outlook for the trends.
Organic and natural trends involve individuals who seek a mixture of high-quality, simplified, healthy and ethical products that are often part of wider environmental and social responsibility. In food and drink, "quality" often refers to pleasantness in taste and aroma, which allows self-indulgence. Natural or organic claims suggest that the ingredients are responsibly sourced and in line with higher environmental responsibility and animal welfare. Knowing a product abides by organic standards means that it is unadulterated by preservatives and artificial additives, so consumers consider it safer, healthier, and more ethical.
Scope
- Once a small selection of niche products, organic and natural ingredients can now be found in a wide variety of food and non-food categories.
- Discounters are moving more into low-cost organic produce to appeal to new target groups.
- Younger consumers and parents are interested in organic and natural ingredients.
- Health perceptions drive a lot of organic and natural product consumption.
- Moral perceptions drive a lot of organic product consumption.
- Organic alcohol and personal care products are growing categories.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Trend Snapshot
3. Basics
4. Younger Generations
5. Anti-Artificiality
6. Health
7. Morals
8. Alcohol
9. Conclusions
10. Appendix
..CONTINUED
