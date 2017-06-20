Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
This report studies the global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) market, analyzes and researches the Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Castor
Abbott Informatics
Medrio
Flex Databases
Integrated Clinical Solutions
MedSciNet
Clinion
Qlik
OpenClinica
Xybion
Perficient
Appistry
Cambridge Cognition
Viedoc
eAdjudication
SimpleTrials
MasterControl
Bio-Optronics
ClinPlus
Dacima Software
DSG
Medidata
MedNet Solutions
Sparta Systems
Agile Health
PARALLEL6
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) can be split into
Web-based CTMS
Licensed Enterprise (On-premise) CTMS
Cloud-based (SaaS) CTMS
Market segment by Application, Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) can be split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
