PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Caustic Soda Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2023”. Caustic soda, which is also known as sodium hydroxide, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00. It is a kind of basic chemicals being used in all most all kinds of chemical production.The production of caustic soda increases from 60390 K MT in 2012 to 72103 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4.53%. In the world wide, China is the major manufacturing regions, who account for about 45.55% production market share in the caustic soda industry in 2016. In the consumption market, China and North America are the leaders in caustic soda market, who is estimated to consume 42.79% and 20.29% respectively market share in 2016. OxyChem, Axiall, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Inovyn and Tosoh are the global leading manufacturers of caustic soda.

Scope of the Report:This report studies caustic soda in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Dow Chemical
OxyChem
Axiall
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Inovyn
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
Joint Stock Company Kaustik
Sanmar Group
Unipar Carbocloro
Braskem
Kem One
Vinnolit
Evonik
VESTOLIT
Tessenderlo Group
Ercros
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Shaanxi Beiyuan GroupShandong JinlingSP Chemical(Taixing)Shanghai Chlor-alkaliShandong Haili ChemicalShandong Huatai GroupNantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & ChemicalsWanhua Chemical (Ningbo)Tangshan Sanyou Alkali ChlorideZhejiang JuhuaHenan Shenma Chhlorine AlkaliSinopec Qilu PetrochemicalTianyuan GroupShandong Dadi Salt ChemicalBefar GroupInner Mongolia Elion ChemicalTwo Lions (Zhangjiagang)Tianjin Chengyuan ChemicalMarket Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of caustic soda in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 forecast), likeEuropeNorth AmericaChinaJapanIndiaRest of the worldSplit by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoLiquid Caustic SodaSolid Caustic SodaCaustic Soda FlakeCaustic Soda ParticleSplit by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Organic Peroxide in each application, can be divided intoPulp and PaperTextilesSoap and DetergentsBleach ManufacturingPetroleum ProductsAluminum ProductionChemical ProcessingComplete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1306821-2012-2023-report-on-global-caustic-soda-market-competition-status-and Table Of Contents – Major Key Points1 Industry Overview 11.1 Definition and Specifications of Sodium Hydroxide 11.1.1 Definition of Sodium Hydroxide 11.1.2 Specifications of Sodium Hydroxide 21.2 Classification of Sodium Hydroxide 41.2.1 Liquid Caustic Soda 51.2.2 Solid Caustic Soda 51.2.3 Caustic Soda Flake 61.2.4 Caustic Soda Particle 61.3 Applications of Sodium Hydroxide 71.3.1 Pulp and Paper 81.3.2 Textiles 91.3.3 Soap and Detergents 91.3.4 Bleach Manufacturing 101.3.5 Petroleum Products 111.3.6 Aluminum Production 121.3.7 Chemical Processing 121.4 Caustic Soda Market by Regions 131.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 131.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 141.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 151.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 161.4.5 India Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 171.5 Global Caustic Soda Market Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 18……….8 Key Manufacturers Analysis of Sodium Hydroxide Industry 1018.1 Dow Chemical 1018.1.1 Company Profile 1018.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1028.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 1038.1.4 Contact Information 1048.2 OxyChem 1048.2.1 Company Profile 1048.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 1068.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 1078.2.4 Contact Information 1098.3 Axiall 1098.3.1 Company Profile 1098.3.2 Product Picture and Specification 1118.3.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1128.3.4 Contact Information 1148.4 Olin Corporation 1148.4.1 Company Profile 1148.4.2 Product Picture and Specification 1158.4.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1158.4.4 Contact Information 1178.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation 1178.5.1 Company Profile 1178.5.2 Product Picture and Specification 1188.5.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1198.5.4 Contact Information 1218.6 Tosoh 1218.6.1 Company Profile 1218.6.2 Product Picture and Specification 1228.6.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1238.6.4 Contact Information 1248.7 Inovyn 1248.7.1 Company Profile 1248.7.2 Product Picture and Specification 1258.7.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1268.7.4 Contact Information 1278.8 Asahi Glass 1278.8.1 Company Profile 1278.8.2 Product Picture and Specification 1288.8.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1298.8.4 Contact Information 1308.9 Covestro 1308.9.1 Company Profile 1308.9.2 Product Picture and Specification 1328.9.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1348.9.4 Contact Information 1358.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical 1358.10.1 Company Profile 1358.10.2 Product Picture and Specification 1368.10.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 1378.10.4 Contact Information 138Continued…….For more information or any query mail at ABOUT US:Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. 