Caustic Soda Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2023
Caustic soda, which is also known as sodium hydroxide, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00. It is a kind of basic chemicals being used in all most all kinds of chemical production.
The production of caustic soda increases from 60390 K MT in 2012 to 72103 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4.53%. In the world wide, China is the major manufacturing regions, who account for about 45.55% production market share in the caustic soda industry in 2016. In the consumption market, China and North America are the leaders in caustic soda market, who is estimated to consume 42.79% and 20.29% respectively market share in 2016. OxyChem, Axiall, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Inovyn and Tosoh are the global leading manufacturers of caustic soda.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies caustic soda in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Dow Chemical
OxyChem
Axiall
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Inovyn
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
Joint Stock Company Kaustik
Sanmar Group
Unipar Carbocloro
Braskem
Kem One
Vinnolit
Evonik
VESTOLIT
Tessenderlo Group
Ercros
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Shanghai Chlor-alkali
Shandong Haili Chemical
Shandong Huatai Group
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals
Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
Zhejiang Juhua
Henan Shenma Chhlorine Alkali
Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical
Tianyuan Group
Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical
Befar Group
Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical
Two Lions (Zhangjiagang)
Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of caustic soda in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 forecast), like
Europe
North America
China
Japan
India
Rest of the world
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Organic Peroxide in each application, can be divided into
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Production
Chemical Processing
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Sodium Hydroxide 1
1.1.1 Definition of Sodium Hydroxide 1
1.1.2 Specifications of Sodium Hydroxide 2
1.2 Classification of Sodium Hydroxide 4
1.2.1 Liquid Caustic Soda 5
1.2.2 Solid Caustic Soda 5
1.2.3 Caustic Soda Flake 6
1.2.4 Caustic Soda Particle 6
1.3 Applications of Sodium Hydroxide 7
1.3.1 Pulp and Paper 8
1.3.2 Textiles 9
1.3.3 Soap and Detergents 9
1.3.4 Bleach Manufacturing 10
1.3.5 Petroleum Products 11
1.3.6 Aluminum Production 12
1.3.7 Chemical Processing 12
1.4 Caustic Soda Market by Regions 13
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 13
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 14
1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 15
1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 16
1.4.5 India Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 17
1.5 Global Caustic Soda Market Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 18
……….
8 Key Manufacturers Analysis of Sodium Hydroxide Industry 101
8.1 Dow Chemical 101
8.1.1 Company Profile 101
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 102
8.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 103
8.1.4 Contact Information 104
8.2 OxyChem 104
8.2.1 Company Profile 104
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 106
8.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 107
8.2.4 Contact Information 109
8.3 Axiall 109
8.3.1 Company Profile 109
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specification 111
8.3.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 112
8.3.4 Contact Information 114
8.4 Olin Corporation 114
8.4.1 Company Profile 114
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specification 115
8.4.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 115
8.4.4 Contact Information 117
8.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation 117
8.5.1 Company Profile 117
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specification 118
8.5.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 119
8.5.4 Contact Information 121
8.6 Tosoh 121
8.6.1 Company Profile 121
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specification 122
8.6.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 123
8.6.4 Contact Information 124
8.7 Inovyn 124
8.7.1 Company Profile 124
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specification 125
8.7.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 126
8.7.4 Contact Information 127
8.8 Asahi Glass 127
8.8.1 Company Profile 127
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specification 128
8.8.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 129
8.8.4 Contact Information 130
8.9 Covestro 130
8.9.1 Company Profile 130
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specification 132
8.9.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 134
8.9.4 Contact Information 135
8.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical 135
8.10.1 Company Profile 135
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specification 136
8.10.3 Capacity Production Price Cost Revenue 137
8.10.4 Contact Information 138
Continued…….
