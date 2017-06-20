Ice Cream Market in China is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% in US$ terms During 2015-2020
Summary
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Consumer and Market Insights: Ice Cream in China”.
The Chinese Ice Cream market is forecast to register high growth during 2015-2020 supported by a large base of young population in the country. The market is being led by the Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve’ category while the Artisanal Ice cream category is forecast to register fastest growth in value terms during 2015-2020. Convenience Stores account for the highest distribution share in the Ice Cream market. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited.are the leading players in the market.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/810581-consumer-and-market-insights-ice-cream-in-china
Key Findings
- The Ice Cream market in China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% in US$ terms during 2015-2020
- The ‘Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve’ category accounts for the highest Off-trade volume consumption in China
- On-trade sales account for the majority of distribution share in the Artisanal Ice Cream category
- Yili and Mengniu are the leading brands in the ‘Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream’ category in China
- The penetration of private label products in the Chinese Ice Cream market remains low
- Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used packaging material in the Chinese Ice Cream market
Synopsis
Canadian’s Consumer and Market Insights report on the Ice Cream market in China provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.
What else is contained?
- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve, and Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, private label growth analysis during 2012-2015
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, On-trade and others in 2015
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board and Rigid Plastics; container data for: Bag/Sachet,Tub and Box
Key points to buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Report Scope
Country Context
- Macroeconomic indicators – GDP Per Capita, Population, Consumer Price Index and Age Profile
- Retail and foodservice analysis – Key Takeaways
Market Overview
- Value and volume analysis for the Chinese Ice Cream market
- Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the Chinese Ice Cream market
- Volume analysis by category (On-trade and Off-trade analysis)
- Market value and growth rates, by category (On-trade and Off-trade analysis)
- Historic and forecast value analysis by category
- Winners and losers by categories with change in market share
..CONTINUED
FOR ANY QUERY, CONTACT US @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/810581-consumer-and-market-insights-ice-cream-in-china
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here