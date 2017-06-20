The Thailand Wine Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in Value Terms During 2015-2020
Summary
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Consumer and Market Insights: Wine in Thailand”.
Thailand’s Wine market is expected to register high growth during 2015-2020 supported by a large young population base with rising disposable incomes. The market is led by the Still Wine category while the Sparkling Wine category is forecast to register fastest growth in volume terms during 2015-2020. On-trade transactions account for the highest distribution share of Wine in the market. Accolade Wines is the leading player in the country.
Key Findings
- The Thai Wine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in value terms during 2015-2020.
- The purchasing pattern of the Thai consumers remains unaffected in the Wine market.
- The Still Wine category has the highest volume share in the overall Wine market.
- The Sparkling Wine category is expected to gain market share during 2015-2020.
- Stopper is the commonly used closure type in the Thai Wine market.
- Hardys is the leading brand in Still Wine and Sparkling Wine categories in Thailand.
Synopsis
Canadian’s Consumer and Market Insights report on the Wine market in Thailand provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.
What else is contained?
- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Fortified Wine, Sparkling Wine and Still Wine with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020
- Leading players: Market share of brands
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists and others in 2015
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Glass; container data for: Bottle and Bag-In-Box
Key points to buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Report Scope
Country Context
- Macroeconomic indicators – GDP Per Capita, Population, Consumer Price Index and Age Profile
Market Overview
- Value and volume analysis for Thailand's Wine market
- Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on Thailand’s Wine market
- Degree of trade up/down in Thailand's Wine market
- Volume analysis by category
- Market value and growth rates, by category
- Historic and forecast value analysis by category
- Winners and losers by categories with change in market share
..CONTINUED
