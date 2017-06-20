Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report studies the global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software market, analyzes and researches the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
GE Healthcare
Nuemd
Greenway Medical Technologies
Genesis Chiropractic Software & Billing
Practice Fusion
HealthFusion
Athenahealth
eClinicalWorks
Epic
AdvancedMD
Allscripts
Cerner
NextGen
iPatientCare
JVS Group
InSync
Aprima Medical Software
Meditab Software
Epic Systems
Acrendo Software
Henry Schein
ZH Healthcare
Addison Health Systems
Harmony Medical
Medicfusion
Williams Group
Liquid HER
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software can be split into
Cloud-based EMR Software
Web-based EMR Software
Market segment by Application, Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software can be split into
Hosptials
Physician Offices
Others
Table of Contents
Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software
1.1 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud-based EMR Software
1.3.2 Web-based EMR Software
1.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Hosptials
1.4.2 Physician Offices
1.4.3 Others
2 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 GE Healthcare
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Nuemd
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Greenway Medical Technologies
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Genesis Chiropractic Software & Billing
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Practice Fusion
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 HealthFusion
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Athenahealth
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 eClinicalWorks
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Epic
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 AdvancedMD
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Allscripts
3.12 Cerner
3.13 NextGen
3.14 iPatientCare
3.15 JVS Group
3.16 InSync
3.17 Aprima Medical Software
3.18 Meditab Software
3.19 Epic Systems
3.20 Acrendo Software
3.21 Henry Schein
3.22 ZH Healthcare
3.23 Addison Health Systems
3.24 Harmony Medical
3.25 Medicfusion
3.26 Williams Group
3.27 Liquid EHR
4 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software
…
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Dynamics
12.1 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Opportunities
12.2 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Continued....
