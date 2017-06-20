Applicant Tracking Software - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Applicant Tracking Software - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report studies the global Applicant Tracking Software market, analyzes and researches the Applicant Tracking Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Zoho Recruit
BambooHR
Workable
iApplicants
CATS
The Applicant Manager
Oracle Taleo Cloud Service
Workday Recruiting
Lever
iSmartRecruit
Bullhorn Staffing and Recruiting
SAP SuccessFactors
APS OnLine
Cezanne OnDemand
Kronos Workforce Ready
JobScore
WebHR
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Applicant Tracking Software can be split into
Google Synch
Outlook Synch
Market segment by Application, Applicant Tracking Software can be split into
Android
iOS
Other
Table of Contents
Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Applicant Tracking Software
1.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Applicant Tracking Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Applicant Tracking Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Google Synch
1.3.2 Outlook Synch
1.4 Applicant Tracking Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Android
1.4.2 iOS
1.4.3 Other
2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Zoho Recruit
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 BambooHR
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Workable
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 iApplicants
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 CATS
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 The Applicant Manager
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Oracle Taleo Cloud Service
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Workday Recruiting
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Lever
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 iSmartRecruit
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Bullhorn Staffing and Recruiting
3.12 SAP SuccessFactors
3.13 APS OnLine
3.14 Cezanne OnDemand
3.15 Kronos Workforce Ready
3.16 JobScore
3.17 WebHR
4 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Applicant Tracking Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Applicant Tracking Software
…
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States Applicant Tracking Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU Applicant Tracking Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan Applicant Tracking Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China Applicant Tracking Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India Applicant Tracking Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Applicant Tracking Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 Applicant Tracking Software Market Dynamics
12.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Opportunities
12.2 Applicant Tracking Software Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Applicant Tracking Software Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Applicant Tracking Software Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Continued....
