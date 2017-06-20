Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The analysts forecast the global home fitness equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during the period 2017-2021.
Fitness equipment consist of machines for workout and devices that help in monitoring physical exercises. These equipments help in weight management, improving stamina, developing muscular strength, and also in dealing with a few medical issues. Some of the commonly used fitness equipment are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, and stationary bicycles.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global home fitness equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from home fitness equipment, which includes cardiovascular and strength training equipment, has been considered.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Home Fitness Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cybex International
• Nautilus
• Precor
• Technogym
Other prominent vendors
• Fitnessathome
• Fitness World
• Johnson Health Tech
• NordicTrack
• ProForm
• TRUE Fitness
• Vectra Fitness
• Woodway
• HOIST Fitness Systems
Market driver
• Increased awareness about importance of health and fitness
Market challenge
• Limitations of cardiovascular equipment
Market trend
• Growth in online sales
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431316-global-home-fitness-equipment-market-2017-2021
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Overview: Fitness equipment market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global home fitness equipment market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Global home fitness equipment market by geography
• Home fitness equipment market in Americas
• Home fitness equipment market in EMEA
• Home fitness equipment market in APAC
PART 07: Distribution channel segmentation
• Global home fitness equipment market by distribution channel
• Global home fitness equipment market by retail outlets
• Global home fitness equipment market by online stores
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Growth in online sales
• Technological innovations
• Rise in preventive healthcare
• Growing awareness about lifestyle diseases
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Global home fitness equipment market: An overview
Exhibit 02: Global home fitness equipment market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 03: Global home fitness equipment market by product 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 04: Stakeholders in global home fitness equipment market
Exhibit 05: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 06: Global home fitness equipment market by geography 2016-2021
Exhibit 07: Global home fitness equipment market by geography: a snapshot
Exhibit 08: Home fitness equipment market in Americas 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 09: Key countries in home fitness equipment market in Americas
Exhibit 10: Home fitness equipment market in EMEA 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 11: Key countries in home fitness equipment market in Europe
Exhibit 12: Key countries in home fitness equipment market in MEA
Exhibit 13: Home fitness equipment market in APAC 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 14: Key countries in home fitness equipment market in APAC
Exhibit 15: Global home fitness equipment market by distribution channel 2016-2021
Exhibit 16: Global home fitness equipment market by distribution channel: An overview
Exhibit 17: Global home fitness equipment market by retail outlets 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 18: Global home fitness equipment market by online stores 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 19: World obesity statistics 2015
