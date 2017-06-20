Kombucha Industry Set for Rapid Growth and Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 15% From 2016 to 2022
Kombucha Market by Type (Tea Beverages), Broth Medium (Coffee, Black Tea), Microbial Culture (Yeast), Application (Smoothies and Fruit Juices) and Region - 2022
Market Overview
Kombucha is a beverage rich in nutrition which is produced by fermentation usually from the tea sources and catalyzed by microbial cultures. Kombucha tea is associated with lot of health benefits and is highly recognized as a nutritional drink. Various herbal ingredients have been introduced to add new flavours, tastes and further enhance the overall dietary profile of kombucha. In general, natural herbs and spices like basil, ginger, aloe vera, citrus and berries are used as flavouring agents in kombucha drinks. Rising popularity of kombucha drinks across various social media platforms is strong and growing perceptions towards healthy drinks will drive kombucha drinks market by 15%, the growth period of this market is estimated to be till 2022 and has started since 2016.
Competitive Analysis-
Major Key Players in Kombucha Market are
• Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.)
• Makana Beverages Inc. (U.S.)
• Nesalla Kombucha (U.S.)
• Live Soda Kombucha (U.S.)
• Kevita, Inc. (Canada)
• Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.)
• Reed’s Inc (U.S.)
• Kancor Ingredients Limited (India)
• Buchi Kombucha (U.S.)
• Gt’s Kombucha (U.S.)
Kombucha market is dominated by key manufacturers and very few new players are entering in Kombucha market due to high investment cost required. Key players are focusing on research and development activities to expand their product portfolio.
Market Forecast
Globally the Kombucha Market is mainly driven by increasing awareness about health benefits of kombucha drink as it contains beneficial minerals, enzymes and vitamins. Rising demand for natural and healthy functional food and beverages in developed countries is influencing the market growth. Governments in developed countries are promoting kombucha as a healthy drink and are helping manufacturers with regulations which are supporting the market growth. Growing popularity of kombucha among diabetic patients is also driving the sales of kombucha.
These factors will play a key role in the growth of kombucha market at the CAGR of 15% from 2016 to 2022.
Intended Audience
• Kombucha drinks manufacturers
• Non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers
• Functional beverages manufacturers
• Energy drinks manufacturers
• Retailers and wholesalers
• E-commerce companies
• Traders, importers and exporters
Regional Analysis
• Global Kombucha Drinks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, along rest of the world (ROW).
• North American region has the major market share with U.S and Canada has more number of leading kombucha manufacturers. Growing positive attitudes towards healthy drinks with additional features including herbal ingredients and effervescence is driving the kombucha drinks market growth globally.
• Kombucha drinks in U.S. and Canada has been significantly growing since last few years. Overall rise in demand for functional beverages is supporting the kombucha drinks market growth.
