Locate365 Launches Family Location Monitoring Services Focused on the Safety of Families

Locate365 empowers smart families to observe each other’s location, estimated time of arrival, route taken, etc. and be available to each other in time of need.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditionally families are concerned about the safety of each other and first few question they ask each other in any conversation is – “Where are you?, When will you reach?, What are you doing?”. Whether it is parent asking kids when they are away at night or spouse asking each other about when they will reach home from office. Similar questions are asked even if the family members are living across cities.Locate365 - location monitoring services, launched by a Mumbai-based tech start-up, aims to address these questions affirmatively and comprehensively. Locate365 services are delivered through the Mobile App that sits on family member’s mobile phone. Locate365 app, sitting on the device being used by the family members, is both the source of data for monitoring and ensuring care for the member as well as giving visibility on the location of other family members. Locate365 app has the ability to enforce family rules on digital device of the child.Family Members need to create a group and share invite code with other members so that they can join their group. Once members join the group, they can start viewing each other’s location. They can view the present location, history, routes taken, expected time of arrival, etc. on the App.Family Members can also share their dynamic location with other people outside their family group for pre-defined time as well via SMS, WhatsApp, E-Mail, etc. Receiver of the message will click on the link in the received message that will open in the browser and allow him/her to view the sender’s location for allowed period.Family members can communicate distress situation by clicking on the panic message that sends the time of alert as well as the location details that can be viewed directly on the Google Maps.Locate365 has an advanced battery saving feature option in the app that reduces the battery drain dramatically.Users can start using the service quickly and learning curve is very flat. On screen help is provided in the app that appears once on all screens. It can be switched on again by choosing the relevant option in the help section.Elaborating on this, Sudhanshu Tewari, Founder, Locate365 added, "Having the technology to be with family members in their every day journey is empowering and fulfilling! This service helps create safety bubble around individual family members that is the need of present day society"SpecificationsThe App based service allows family members to track current location, history, routes taken, speed of travel, etc. of other members in Family Group. The App allows to create Family Support Group that allows them to monitor driver, maids, etc. for specific period every day. Flash Groups that get deleted automatically after the defined period are meant to share location for events like family functions, birthdays, etc.The app transforms into a comprehensive parental control app delivering the premium paid Locate365 Protect services with the consent of the users and then it also offers options to track voice calls, SMS, app usage, web browsing, location monitoring, etc. Besides monitoring, it allows the parents to set multiple rule of digital interaction like maximum usage time, content categorization based filtering out of objectionable content, blocking unknown numbers for safety, etc. The 'Family Rules for Digital Interaction' can be viewed for compliances from a Web console or from the Parent App.Pricing and AvailabilityLocate365 is available for free whereas Locate365 Protect is free on a ten days trial. The applications – Locate365 is available on the Google Play store and Apple Appstore About Locate365Founders are experienced professionals having their undergrad roots from prestigious tech institution i.e., IIT Kanpur.For more information, visit the website Media Contact:Sudhanshu Tewarisudhanshu@locate365.inFounder, MyValuePack Retail Pvt. Ltd.