Fire Detection and Suppression Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.82% and Forecast to 2021
Fire detection systems alert the environment about a hazardous situation, fire break out, or smoke by automatic or manual detection systems. These systems consist of detection devices, equipment, and wiring for detecting fire or products of combustion. Accordingly, these systems send signals to the occupants. Fire suppression systems are designed to control hazardous conditions until suppression. These systems can be water-based, gas-based, or even chemical-based.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, volume, value and retrofit, replacement, aftermarket services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AFEX
• Amerex
• Globe Fire Sprinkler
• Siemens
• Tyco
Other prominent vendors
• Buckeye Fire Equipment
• Cosco Fire Protection
• Fike
• Fire Suppression
• Minimax
• Reliable Automatic Sprinkler
• Tailored Fire & Security Group
Market driver
• Safeguarding the structure and minimizing human loss
Market challenge
• Technical faults of automation equipment
Market trend
• Emergence of eco-friendly products
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Market overview
• Global fire detection systems market
• Global fire suppression systems market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global fire detection and suppression systems market by commercial buildings
• Global fire detection and suppression systems market by industrial sector
• Global fire detection and suppression systems market by residential buildings
• Global fire detection and suppression systems market by governmental buildings
• Global fire detection and suppression systems market by educational buildings
PART 08: Geographic segmentation
• Market overview
• Fire detection and suppression systems market in Americas
• Fire detection and suppression systems market in EMEA
• Fire detection and suppression systems market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
Continued……
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Global fire detection and suppression systems market segmentation
Exhibit 02: Global fire detection and suppression systems market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 03: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 04: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by type 2016 and 2021 (% share)
Exhibit 05: Global fire detection systems market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 06: Global fire suppression systems market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 07: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by end-users 2016 and 2021 (% share)
Exhibit 08: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by commercial buildings 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 09: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by industrial sector 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 10: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by residential buildings 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 11: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by governmental buildings 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 12: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by educational buildings 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 13: Global fire detection and suppression systems market by geography 2016 and 2021 (% share)
Exhibit 14: Fire detection and suppression systems market in Americas 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 15: Fire detection and suppression systems market in EMEA 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 16: Fire detection and suppression systems market in APAC 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Continued…….
