Global Internet Security Market Foresights to Grow at 8.70% CAGR: HP, IBM, Intel Key Players Profiles Analysis

Internet security solutions enable organizations to monitor, detect, report, and counter cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality. The IT systems have become vulnerable to cyber-attacks with the increasing use of wireless networks for mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The adoption of cloud-based services and the emergence of IoT have also made IT systems vulnerable to Cyber-attacks.

Industry analysts forecast the Global Internet Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internet security market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sale of cyber-security solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Latest report, Global Internet Security Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

2. IBM

3. Intel

4. Symantec

Other prominent vendors

• AlienVault

• BlackStratus

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco

• Cyren

• Fortinet

• F-Secure

• Gemalto

• Kaspersky Lab

• Microsoft

• Palo Alto Networks

• RSA (Dell Technologies)

• Sophos

• Trend Micro

• Trustwave Holdings

• Wurldtech Security Technologies (A GE company)

Market driver

Growing need for secure and compliant cloud solutions

Market challenge

High cost of deployment

Market trend

Convergence of technologies

Key questions answered in this report

 What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

 What are the key market trends?

 What is driving this market?

 What are the challenges to market growth?

 Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

 What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, IBM, Intel, Symantec, AlienVault, BlackStratus, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco, Cyren, Fortinet, F-Secure, Gemalto, Kaspersky Lab, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, RSA (Dell Technologies), Sophos, Trend Micro, Trustwave Holdings, and Wurldtech Security Technologies (A GE company).

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Records of data breaches by industry in 2016 (% share)

Exhibit 02: Global Internet security market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 03: Mobile connections by total population and region in 2016 (% share)

Exhibit 04: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 05: Global Internet security market: Segmentation by category 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 06: Global Internet security market by category in 2016 and 2021 (% share)

Exhibit 07: Global Internet security market by products segment 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 08: Global Internet security market: Segmentation by products in 2016 (% share)

Exhibit 09: Global Internet security market by services segment 2016-2021 ($ billions)

… and Continued

