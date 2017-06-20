Global Bio-fertilizers Market Trends, Drivers and Growth Projection Up to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Bio-fertilizers market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Bio-fertilizers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Bio-fertilizers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Biomax
Novozymes
RIZOBACTER
Agri Life
Symborg
National Fertilizers Limited
Batian
Xi’an Delong Bio-industry
Maboshi
Fertilzer King
Jinggeng Tianxia
Taigu Biological
Taibao Biological
Genliduo Bio-Tech
Beijing Leili Group
Qingdong Nongke
Yunye
Aokun Biological
Laimujia
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Nitrogen-fixing
Phosphate-solubilizing
Potash- mobilizing
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Bio-fertilizers for each application, including
Cereals & Grains
Pulses & Oilseeds
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
Table of Contents
Global Bio-fertilizers Market Research Report 2017
1 Bio-fertilizers Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-fertilizers
1.2 Bio-fertilizers Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Bio-fertilizers Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Nitrogen-fixing
1.2.4 Phosphate-solubilizing
1.2.5 Potash- mobilizing
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Bio-fertilizers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Bio-fertilizers Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Pulses & Oilseeds
1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Bio-fertilizers Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bio-fertilizers (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Bio-fertilizers Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Bio-fertilizers Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Bio-fertilizers Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Bio-fertilizers Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Bio-fertilizers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Bio-fertilizers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bio-fertilizers Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Bio-fertilizers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Bio-fertilizers Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Bio-fertilizers Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Bio-fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Bio-fertilizers Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Bio-fertilizers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Bio-fertilizers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Bio-fertilizers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Bio-fertilizers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Bio-fertilizers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Bio-fertilizers Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Bio-fertilizers Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Bio-fertilizers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Bio-fertilizers Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Bio-fertilizers Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Bio-fertilizers Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Bio-fertilizers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Bio-fertilizers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
……Continued
