EDiscovery Software - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2022
Summary
This report studies the global eDiscovery Software market, analyzes and researches the eDiscovery Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM Corporation
Accessdata
Exterro
FTI Consulting
Guidance Software
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
Nuix
ZyLAB
Xerox Corporation
kCura LLC
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, eDiscovery Software can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, eDiscovery Software can be split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Travel & Hospitality
Government & Legal Sectors
IT & Telecom
Other
Table of Contents
Global eDiscovery Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of eDiscovery Software
1.1 eDiscovery Software Market Overview
1.1.1 eDiscovery Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global eDiscovery Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 eDiscovery Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud Based
1.3.2 On-Premise
1.4 eDiscovery Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 Energy & Utilities
1.4.4 Travel & Hospitality
1.4.5 Government & Legal Sectors
1.4.6 IT & Telecom
1.4.7 Other
2 Global eDiscovery Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 eDiscovery Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM Corporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Accessdata
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Exterro
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 FTI Consulting
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Guidance Software
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Nuix
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 ZyLAB
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Xerox Corporation
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 kCura LLC
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 eDiscovery Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
4 Global eDiscovery Software Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global eDiscovery Software Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global eDiscovery Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of eDiscovery Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of eDiscovery Software
…
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global eDiscovery Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States eDiscovery Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU eDiscovery Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan eDiscovery Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China eDiscovery Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India eDiscovery Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia eDiscovery Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global eDiscovery Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global eDiscovery Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 eDiscovery Software Market Dynamics
12.1 eDiscovery Software Market Opportunities
12.2 eDiscovery Software Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 eDiscovery Software Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 eDiscovery Software Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Continued....
