Organic Soup Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR over 3.5% From 2016 to 2022

Global Organic Soup Market - by Source (Vegetable Soup, Chicken Soup), Packaging (Can, Pouch, Bowl), Product Type (Frozen) and Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Overview
Organic soup is nothing but a fluid food prepared by boiling or simmering meat, seafood, or vegetables with several other ingredients, but ingredients used are 100% organic certified. Organic ingredients restrict the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers in farming. Moreover, organic ingredients are also usually not processed using irradiation, industrial solvents or synthetic food additives. Organic soup is wholesome food, with added nutritious ingredients like various vegetable, mushroom, lentils, cream, mildly spiced and free from added chemical preservatives.
With the growing healthy lifestyle awareness & their increasing interest in healthy diet, organic soup is enjoyed as before meal healthy appetizers. Among numerous healthy food & snack options, consumers prefer having organic soup during evening snack time as it is loaded with various nutrition and is wholesome food. Also, with the growth of convenience food market and advancement in food technology coupled with the innovation and introduction of natural and organic soup products has boosted the sales of organic soups. Globally, organic soup market is growing at the rate of 3.5% during 2016 to 2022.
Global Organic Soup Market is highly concentrated in North America. APAC has huge potential for organic soup, as there is rise in disposal income, increased in demand for processed food and convenience food. Organic soup manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing larger product line in various other regional flavors and creative & convenient packaging.
Market Forecast
With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in natural and organic food products, the demand for organic soup will drive the market growth from 2016 to 2021. Also, with the growth of food advancement in food technology and packaging technology combined with the innovation and introduction of new regional flavored organic soup s has boosted the sales of organic soup s. With growing incidence of diseases and increasing consumer health awareness and their consciousness about how they look are the various trends which has led to the adoption of the organic soup as healthy snack. These factors will play a key role in the growth of organic soup market at the CAGR of 3.5% during 2016-2022.
Downstream Analysis-
Bisque and stew are the highest seller in Europe, but chicken organic soup are enjoyed by consumers across the globe. Rapid globalization and urbanization consumers are aware of various regional flavors, and are interested in consuming regional flavored organic soup, furthermore also organic, and preservative free organic soups are the areas where key players are investing so as to increase the product line based on various regional organic soup flavors. Ready-to-mix and ready-to-drink organic soup s rapidly developing and innovative packaging solution for various consumers during travelling, hiking, trekking, and other activities. This convenience factor is major key driving force for organic soup market. Growing internet users across the globe and rise in the popularity of e-commerce, key players are launching & promoting their product line on various e-commerce site so as to reach out to various consumers.
Regional Analysis
The global Organic soup market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North American region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the Organic soup market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The high consumption of convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growing demand for on-the-go products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.
Market Segmentation-
Global Organic Soup Market is segmented by Source, Packaging, Product Type and Region
