Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report studies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)
National Iranian Gas Company
Mahanagar gas Limited (MNGL)
J-W Power Company
OAO GasProm
Trillium CNG
GNVert
ANGI Energy Systems
NeoGas
China Natural Gas


By types, the market can be split into
Associated Gas
Non-Associated Gas
Unconventional Methods

By Application, the market can be split into
Light Duty Vehicles
Medium/Heavy Duty Buses
Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India


