Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
This report studies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)
National Iranian Gas Company
Mahanagar gas Limited (MNGL)
J-W Power Company
OAO GasProm
Trillium CNG
GNVert
ANGI Energy Systems
NeoGas
China Natural Gas
By types, the market can be split into
Associated Gas
Non-Associated Gas
Unconventional Methods
By Application, the market can be split into
Light Duty Vehicles
Medium/Heavy Duty Buses
Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
1.1.1 Definition of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
1.1.2 Specifications of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
1.2 Classification of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
1.2.1 Associated Gas
1.2.2 Non-Associated Gas
1.2.3 Unconventional Methods
1.3 Applications of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
1.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles
1.3.2 Medium/Heavy Duty Buses
1.3.3 Medium/Heavy Duty Trucks
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
………..
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
8.1 Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) 2016 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) 2016 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 National Iranian Gas Company
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 National Iranian Gas Company 2016 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 National Iranian Gas Company 2016 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Mahanagar gas Limited (MNGL)
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued
