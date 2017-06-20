Polycarbonate Plastic Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global polycarbonate plastic market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Polycarbonate Plastic Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021”.
Polycarbonate plastic is a transparent amorphous thermoplastic. It contains carbonate groups in its chemical structure. It is formed when bisphenol A reacts with carbonyl chloride in an interfacial process. Polycarbonate has physical properties like high toughness, outstanding transparency, and thermal stability; such properties make polycarbonate plastic one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431304-global-polycarbonate-plastic-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polycarbonate plastic market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Polycarbonate Plastic Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Asahi Kasei
• Covestro
• Chi Mei
• LG Chem
• Samsung SDI
Other prominent vendors
• FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
• Idemitsu Kosan
• Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics
• TEIJIN
• Trinseo
Market driver
• Increasing popularity of thermoplastics against conventional materials
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in crude oil prices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing investment in R&D
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431304-global-polycarbonate-plastic-market-2017-2021
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global polycarbonate plastic market by application
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in electrical and electronics segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in automotive segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in construction segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in optical media segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in other application segments
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global polycarbonate plastic market by geography
• Polycarbonate plastic market in APAC
• Polycarbonate plastic market in Europe
• Polycarbonate plastic market in North America
• Polycarbonate plastic market in ROW
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key regions
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key regions
Continued……
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Global polycarbonate plastic market 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 02: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market forecast 2016-2021
Exhibit 03: Global polycarbonate plastic market 2016 and 2021 (kilotons)
Exhibit 04: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market forecast 2016-2021
Exhibit 05: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 06: Global polycarbonate plastic market by application 2016
Exhibit 07: Global polycarbonate plastic market by application 2021
Exhibit 08: Global polycarbonate plastic market in electrical and electronics segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 09: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in electrical and electronics segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 10: Global polycarbonate plastic market in automotive segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 11: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in automotive segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 12: Global four wheelers market 2016-2021 (millions of units)
Exhibit 13: Global polycarbonate plastic market in construction segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 14: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in construction segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 15: Global polycarbonate plastic market in optical media segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 16: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in optical media segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 17: Global polycarbonate plastic market in other application segments 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 18: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in other application segments 2016-2021
Exhibit 19: Global polycarbonate plastic market by geography 2016
Exhibit 20: Global polycarbonate plastic market by geography 2021
Exhibit 21: Polycarbonate plastic market in APAC 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 22: Market forecast: Polycarbonate plastic market in APAC 2016-2021
Exhibit 23: Polycarbonate plastic market in Europe 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Continued…….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431304
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here