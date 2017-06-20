There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,679 in the last 365 days.

Polycarbonate Plastic Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global polycarbonate plastic market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Polycarbonate Plastic Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021”.



Polycarbonate plastic is a transparent amorphous thermoplastic. It contains carbonate groups in its chemical structure. It is formed when bisphenol A reacts with carbonyl chloride in an interfacial process. Polycarbonate has physical properties like high toughness, outstanding transparency, and thermal stability; such properties make polycarbonate plastic one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics.


Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polycarbonate plastic market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW

The report, Global Polycarbonate Plastic Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Asahi Kasei
• Covestro
• Chi Mei
• LG Chem
• Samsung SDI

Other prominent vendors
• FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION
• Idemitsu Kosan
• Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics
• TEIJIN
• Trinseo

Market driver
• Increasing popularity of thermoplastics against conventional materials
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in crude oil prices
Market trend
• Growing investment in R&D
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global polycarbonate plastic market by application
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in electrical and electronics segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in automotive segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in construction segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in optical media segment
• Global polycarbonate plastic market in other application segments

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global polycarbonate plastic market by geography
• Polycarbonate plastic market in APAC
• Polycarbonate plastic market in Europe
• Polycarbonate plastic market in North America
• Polycarbonate plastic market in ROW

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key regions
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key regions

Continued……

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Global polycarbonate plastic market 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 02: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market forecast 2016-2021
Exhibit 03: Global polycarbonate plastic market 2016 and 2021 (kilotons)
Exhibit 04: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market forecast 2016-2021
Exhibit 05: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 06: Global polycarbonate plastic market by application 2016
Exhibit 07: Global polycarbonate plastic market by application 2021
Exhibit 08: Global polycarbonate plastic market in electrical and electronics segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 09: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in electrical and electronics segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 10: Global polycarbonate plastic market in automotive segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 11: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in automotive segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 12: Global four wheelers market 2016-2021 (millions of units)
Exhibit 13: Global polycarbonate plastic market in construction segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 14: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in construction segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 15: Global polycarbonate plastic market in optical media segment 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 16: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in optical media segment 2016-2021
Exhibit 17: Global polycarbonate plastic market in other application segments 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 18: Market forecast: Global polycarbonate plastic market in other application segments 2016-2021
Exhibit 19: Global polycarbonate plastic market by geography 2016
Exhibit 20: Global polycarbonate plastic market by geography 2021
Exhibit 21: Polycarbonate plastic market in APAC 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 22: Market forecast: Polycarbonate plastic market in APAC 2016-2021
Exhibit 23: Polycarbonate plastic market in Europe 2016 and 2021 ($ millions)

Continued…….

