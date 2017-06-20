Worldwide Agrochemicals Industry Production, Future Demand, Sales and Consumption Research Report to 2027
Global Agrochemicals Market -by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides), Form (Liquid, Powder, Granular), Application (Grains, Oilseeds) and Region - Forecast to 2027
Synopsis of the Global Agrochemicals Market
Market Scenario
Globally, the market for Agrochemicals has been increasing due to growing population and soil degradation. The key drivers for the market are increase in awareness in use of pesticides and fertilizers, Growth of floriculture and horticulture industry is expected to boost the agrochemicals market over the forecast period.
The market for Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented on the basis of type, and by Form; by type the Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides & plant growth regulators. On the basis of form the Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented as liquid, Powder, Granular, and On the basis of application the Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented as grains, oilseeds , fruits & vegetables and others.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Global Agrochemicals Market report include- Dow Agrosciences, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Monsanto, DuPont, Sumitomo Chemical and BASF.
Study Objectives of Global Agrochemicals Market:
• To provide in depth analysis of the Global Agrochemicals Market and market opportunities
• To understand the impact of major factors driving the market growth
• To analyze the Global Agrochemicals Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries
• To forecast sub-segment including by type, form, application and region indicating market attractiveness in that particular segment
• To provide competitive landscaping for the market indicating product and company positioning in the market
• To evaluate company strategies including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and R&D
