Safety Laser Scanners Market 2017:Competitor,Share,Demand,Applications,Opportunities & Forecasts to 2021
A safety laser scanner is an optoelectronic device that emits an infrared laser beam, which, gets reflected when it strikes an object and is captured by the device. The time taken for the completion of the cycle of emitting and re-capturing of the laser beam defines the distance between the scanner and the object. This data is available in real-time and can be fed to an automated machine to prevent hazardous movements in industrial premises. Safety laser scanners offer area protection and access monitoring for mobile and stationary applications. The key features of a safety laser scanner include the flexibility of selecting and switching between protective field contours.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global safety laser scanners market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for safety laser scanners.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Safety Laser Scanners Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Leuze electronic
• OMRON
• Panasonic Electric Works
• Pepperl+Fuchs
• Rockwell Automation
• SICK
Other prominent vendors
• Banner Engineering
• Hans TURCK
• Hokuyo-USA
• IDEC
• KEYENCE
Market driver
• Increase in the number of industrial accidents
Market challenge
• High cost hampering large-scale deployment
Market trend
• Compactness of safety laser scanners
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global safety laser scanners market by product
• Mobile safety laser scanners
• Stationary safety laser scanners
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Overview
• APAC
• Americas
• EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Compactness of safety laser scanners
• Use of robots in industrial automation processes
• Introduction of 3D safety laser scanners
Continued……
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Global safety laser scanners overview 2016
Exhibit 02: Global safety laser scanners market by product type
Exhibit 03: Global safety laser scanners market by geography
Exhibit 04: Global safety laser scanners market: Overview
Exhibit 05: Global safety laser scanners market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 06: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 07: Global safety laser scanners market by product 2016 and 2021 (%)
Exhibit 08: Global mobile safety laser scanners market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 09: Global stationary safety laser scanners market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 10: Global safety laser scanners market by geography 2016 and 2021
Exhibit 11: Safety laser scanners market in APAC 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 12: Safety laser scanners market in Americas 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 13: Safety laser scanners market in EMEA 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 14: Employment distribution by sector 1950-2020 (%)
Continued…….
