Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialty Oilfield Chemicals IndustryDescriptionWiseguyreports.Com Adds "Specialty Oilfield Chemicals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022" To Its Research DatabaseAccording to Stratistics MRC, the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is accounted for $9.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2022. Factors like increasing application in drilling fluid, demand for enhanced oil recovery application and rising crude oil production will induce market growth. Increase in the industrial equipment life and deep drilling activities for shale gas will provide market opportunities. However, increasing environmental issues will hamper market growth.Among products, Demulsifiers segment commanded the largest market share. Surfactants are anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. North America is the largest market followed by Europe due to expansion of shale oil and gas industries. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market.The key players in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market includeBASF SE, Baker Hughes Inc., Akzonobel NV, DOW Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Catalyst Speciality Chemicals Limited, Dorf Ketal, Emery Oleochemicals GmbH, Lonza AG, Lubrizol Corporation, KMCO LLC, Kemira OYJ, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Nalco Champion, E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company, Weatherford International Ltd and Clariant AG.Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/959933-specialty-oilfield-chemicals-global-market-outlook-2016-2022 Applications Covered:• Drilling Fluidso Synthetic-Based Mudso Oil-Based Mudso Water-Based Muds• Production Chemicals• Cementing• Enhanced Oil Recoveryo Alkali Surfactant Polymer Floodingo Carbon Dioxide Floodingo Low-Salinity Water Injectiono Microbial IORo Water Shut-Off Chemicals• Workover & Completion• Well Stimulationo Fracking• Other Applicationso Packer Fluidso Remediationo BlendingProducts Covered:• Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors• Anti-freeze agents• Demulsifiers• Biocides• Foam control agents• Surfactants• Pour-Point Depressants• Gellants & Viscosifiers• Rheology Modifiers• Friction Reducers• Natural Polymers• Synthetic PolymersLeave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/959933-specialty-oilfield-chemicals-global-market-outlook-2016-2022 Regions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsBuy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=959933