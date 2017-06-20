Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Development, Demand and Growth forecasts to 2022

Electronic Toll Collection Market is accounted for $4.75 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $10.96 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is accounted for $4.75 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $10.96 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for safe and secure infrastructure, low travel time, cashless travel facility and free flow of traffic are propelling the market growth. High installation costs and high dependence on government are some of the factors limiting the market growth. Increased safety and better environment are providing ample of opportunities for the market growth.North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to have steady growth, whereas RoW represents a high CAGR due to increasing adoption rate of electronic toll collection in regions such as Africa, Middle East and Latin America.Some of the key players in Electronic Toll Collection market includeThales Group, Q-Free, 3M, International Road Dynamics, Inc., Siemens AG, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. Atlantia S.p.A., Schneider Electric SE, Transcore Holdings, Inc., Efkon AG, TRMI Systems Integration, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Xerox Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Transurban, Transtoll Pty Ltd., Toll Collect GmbH, Sensor Dynamics and SAIC.Applications Covered:• Urban• HighwayTypes Covered:• All-Electronic Tolling (AET)o Transponderso Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)• Electronic toll collection (ETC)Technologies Covered:• Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)• Video Analytics• Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)/GPSProducts Covered:• Automatic Vehicle Classifier (AVC)• Automated Vehicle Identification (AVI)• Other ProductsRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements