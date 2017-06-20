Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.32% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Fatigue sensing wearables are devices that can sense and record different variables and parameters of an individual's body such as skin temperature and blood pressure, and pulse rate to detect drowsiness and exhaustive or fatigued state of the driver. Different types of sensors that monitor the person's condition to detect both physical and mental fatigue are available in the market.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers parent market, in conjunction with their market availability and penetration rate. The market sizing includes numbers for automotive applications, including both four-wheelers and two-wheelers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bosch
• Delphi
• SmartCap Tech
• Toyobo
Other prominent vendors
• Analog Devices
• Caterpillar
• Omnitracs
• Xilinx
Market driver
• Increasing fatality rates due to driver's drowsiness: Systems required to curb such accidents
Market challenge
• Issues related to packaging and optimum level of manufacturability
Market trend
• Development of driver's drowsiness detection undershirts
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Product overview
• Overview of fatigue sensing wearables or fatigue sensing systems
• Product life cycle
• Regulatory framework
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by fatigue detection methods
• Overview
• Global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market by physiological measurements
• Global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market by brainwave-based measurement
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
• Development of driver's drowsiness detection undershirts
• Developments of intelligent sensors that can measure dehydration and fatigue simultaneously
• Development of ring-like wearables that monitor physiological condition
• Advanced vision-based sensors and improved processors with complex algorithms for more accuracy
Continued……
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Schematic representation of biosensor system
Exhibit 02: In-vehicle biosensing capabilities
Exhibit 03: Enablement mode of in-vehicle biosensing capabilities and comparisons
Exhibit 04: Classification of various causes of driver's inattention
Exhibit 05: Product lifecycle
Exhibit 06: Segmentation of fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market 2017-2021
Exhibit 07: Global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market 2016-2021 ($ thousands)
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis of global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market
Exhibit 09: Global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market by fatigue detection methods 2016 and 2021 (% share)
Exhibit 10: Global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market by physiological measurements 2016-2021 ($ thousands)
Exhibit 11: Global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market by brainwave-based measurement 2016-2021 ($ thousands)
Exhibit 12: Benchmarking of leading players in global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market
Exhibit 13: Other prominent vendors (present and potential) in global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market
Continued…….
