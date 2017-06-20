Aircraft De-icing Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
Description
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft De-icing market is estimated at $0.90 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1.43 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.88% from 2015 to 2022. The factors such as increasing demand for passenger safety and comfort, increasing flight delays during the snow and maintaining safety airport operations during freezing weather conditions are driving the market growth. Development of the existing airports and rapid transformation of the airports around the world are offering growth opportunities to the major players involved. The foremost restraining factors, for the market include regulatory issues and requirements for lucrative initial investments. Optimizing the de-icing and anti-icing fluids and demand for environment friendly fluids are some of the essential challenges for the market growth. The growth of the aircraft de-icing market is mainly attributed by the succeeding airline industry and technological advancements.
By Fluid Type, Type I and type IV fuels are expected to witness steady growth in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. Usage of type II fluids will be predominant in the European region. North America commanded the largest market revenue followed by Europe, driven by the climatic conditions prevailed.
Some of the key players in the market include
Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co, Vestergaard Company, Utc Aerospace Systems, The Dow Chemical Company, Sdi Aviation, Safeaero I Trelleborg AB, Laanga Industrial, Kilfrost Corporation, Kiitokori, JBT Corporation, Global Ground Support LLC., Denge Airport Equipment, Cryotech, Cox & Company, Contego, Clariant AG, BASF Corporation and B/E Aerospace, Inc.
Fluid Types Covered:
• Type I
• Type II
• Type III
• Type IV
Systems Covered:
• Rotor Blade Ice Protection System
• Pneumatic Ice Protection System
• Electro-Thermal Ice Protection System
• Electro-Mechanical Ice Protection System
Products Covered:
• De-Icing Trucks
• Sweepers
• De-icing Chemicals and Fluids
• Other Product
Applications Covered:
• Commercial
• Military
Aircraft types Covered:
• Fixed Wing Aircraft
o Military Aircraft
o Regional Aircraft
o Narrow Body Aircraft
o Wide Body Aircraft
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
