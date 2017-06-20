Wheeled Excavators 2017 Market by Industrial Vertical, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology and Region
The analysts forecast the global wheeled excavators market to grow at a CAGR of 1.80% during the period 2017-2021.PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Wheeled Excavators 2017 Market by Industrial Vertical, Mobility Type, Product Function, Power Technology and Region”.
An excavator is a heavy-duty device, which is widely used for a diverse set of tasks in several industries. Tasks include demolition, mining, construction, recycling, and waste management. It is commonly used for excavation tasks and drilling holes into the ground. Numerous prominent manufacturers design and manufacture excavators with distinct features and specifications. A wheeled excavator is a multi-purpose vehicle that is used to excavate or move large objects. It is made up of a driving base with four wheels, which are linked to a knuckle boom arm or triple articulated boom with a bucket attachment designed for excavating.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wheeled excavators market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Wheeled Excavators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Caterpillar
• Hitachi Construction Machinery
• Komatsu
• Volvo Construction Equipment
• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group
Other prominent vendors
• Terex Construction
• Liebherr
• Deere & Company
• SANY
• Doosan Infracore
• J C Bamford Excavators
• KOBELCO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
• CNH Industrial
• Hyundai Heavy Industries
• Atlas GmbH
• Wacker Neuson
• HIDROMEK
• Shantui Construction Machinery
• Takeuchi Manufacturing
• Bobcat
• Astec Industries
• Gradall
• Geismar
• Rhino
• Menzi Muck
• Mecalac
• UNAC
• Badger Equipment Company
• GEHL
• Sennebogen
Market driver
• Recovering construction market
Market challenge
• Over capacity of crawler excavators.
Market trend
• Emergence of intelligent automation
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global wheeled excavators market by contractors
• Global wheeled excavators market by rental providers
• Global wheeled excavators market by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global wheeled excavators market by geography
• Wheeled excavators market in EMEA
• Wheeled excavators market in APAC
• Wheeled excavators market in Americas
PART 08: Decision Framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
Continued……
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Various attachments for wheeled excavators
Exhibit 02: Regional growth matrix 2016-2021
Exhibit 03: Values represented in the regional growth matrix
Exhibit 04: End-user growth matrix 2016-2021
Exhibit 05: Values represented in the regional growth matrix
Exhibit 06: Global wheeled excavators market segmentation
Exhibit 07: Global wheeled excavators market 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 08: Global construction spending 2016-2021 ($ trillions)
Exhibit 09: Key upcoming projects worldwide
Exhibit 10: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 11: Global wheeled excavators market by end-user 2016
Exhibit 12: Global wheeled excavators market in contractor segment 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 13: Global wheeled excavators market by rental providers 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 14: Global wheeled excavators market by others 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 15: Global wheeled excavators market by geography 2016 (%)
Exhibit 16: Wheeled excavators market in EMEA 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 17: Construction output index in EU, 2010=100
Exhibit 18: Wheeled excavators market in APAC 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 19: Wheeled excavators market in Americas 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 20: Americas construction spending 2016-2021 ($ millions)
Exhibit 21: Key upcoming Infrastructure projects across the globe
Exhibit 22: Global natural gas consumption 2016-2021 (trillion cubic feet)
Exhibit 23: Percentage of pipelines by 1920-2016 year of installation in US
Exhibit 24: Impact of drivers
Exhibit 25: Impact of challenges
Continued…….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
