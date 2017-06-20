There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,934 in the last 365 days.

Reach Stacker Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Reach Stacker Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global reach stacker market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Port material handling equipment is used to maintain port activity, which includes bulk material loading and unloading, packaging, and dispatching. A reach stacker is primarily used for handling intermodal cargo containers in small, medium-sized, and large terminal ports. It is a vehicle that can quickly transport containers over short distances within the port and pile them in various rows depending on its level of access.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reach stacker market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipment numbers across geographies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Reach Stacker Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• CVS Ferrari
• Kalmar
• Konecranes
• LIEBHERR
• SANY GROUP

Other prominent vendors
• HYSTER
• SMV
• Terex
• Toyota

Market driver
• Rising demand for port material handling equipment
Market driver

Market challenge
• Massive capital investment requirement for infrastructure development
Market challenge

Market trend
• Incorporation of automated systems in port equipment functions
Market trend

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Development of global port infrastructure: Way to economic development
• Global trade and container industry
• Types of port handling equipment
• An overview on reach stackers

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Value chain analysis
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by geography
• Global reach stacker market by geography
• Reach stacker market in APAC
• Reach stacker market in EMEA
• Reach stacker market in the Americas

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

Continued……

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Top iron ore producing and consuming countries 2016
Exhibit 02: Distribution of container fleet 2015
Exhibit 03: Container transport industry: Stakeholder outline
Exhibit 04: Segmentation of global reach stacker market
Exhibit 06: Global reach stacker market 2017-2021 (units)
Exhibit 07: Value chain representation of global reach stacker market
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis
Exhibit 09: Global reach stacker market by geography 2016 and 2021
Exhibit 10: Unit shipment in global reach stackers market 2016-2021
Exhibit 11: Reach stacker market in APAC 2016-2021 (units)
Exhibit 12: Reach stacker market in EMEA 2016-2021 (units)
Exhibit 13: Global reach stacker market in the Americas 2016-2021 (units)
Exhibit 14: Average size of container ship (TEU) 2013 and 2015
Exhibit 15: Maximum size of container ships (TEU) 1990s-2017
Exhibit 16: Container handling ports by country (TEU) 2015
Exhibit 17: Reach stacker: Minimum recommended safety requirements
Exhibit 18: Global reach stacker market: Competitive benchmarking
Exhibit 19: CVS Ferrari: Product portfolio
Exhibit 20: CVS Ferrari: Recent developments
Exhibit 21: Kalmar: Product portfolio

Continued…….

