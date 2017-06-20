Automotive Timing Belt 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 2.90% and Forecast to 2021
Automotive Timing Belt Market 2017
About Automotive Timing Belt
The timing belt, also called as timing chain or cam belt synchronizes the rotation of the crankshaft and the camshaft for opening and closing the vales during intake and exhaust strokes. It is one of the most critical components in internal combustion engines (ICEs). This is because it operates and controls the number of revolutions of the camshaft, which defines the power generated by the engine.
The analysts forecast the global automotive timing belt market to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive timing belt market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new shipments and aftermarket sales of the timing belt.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Timing Belt Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• B&B MANUFACTURING
• THE CARLSTAR GROUP
• ContiTech (Continental)
• J.K. Fenner (India) Limited
• Gates Corporation
Other prominent vendors
• ACDelco
• Bando USA
• Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation
• Dayco
• Goodyear
• Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt
• Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt
• SKF
• Tsubaki
• MAHLE Aftermarket
Market driver
• Improvement in aftermarket segment
Market challenge
• Increase in annual wage leading to declining profit margins
Market trend
• Use of thermally-stable materials for producing timing belts
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end user
• Global automotive timing belt market by end user
• Global automotive timing belt market for OEMs
• Global automotive timing belt market for aftermarket
PART 07: Market segmentation by vehicle type
• Global automotive timing belt market based on vehicle type
• Global automotive timing belt market for passenger vehicles segment
• Global automotive timing belt market for the commercial vehicles segment
PART 08: Geographic segmentation
• Global automotive timing belt market by geography
• Automotive timing belt market in APAC
• Automotive timing belt market in EMEA
• Automotive timing belt market in Americas
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Use of thermally-stable materials for producing timing belts
• Use of fiber-reinforced materials in automotive timing belts to increase lifespan
• Advent of low friction timing chains
..…..Continued
