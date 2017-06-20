Wind Power Suppliers, Manufacturers & Traders In Global Market 2017
Wind Power Industry
Description
The Global Wind Power market is accounted for $185.47 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $310.54 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The wind power generation is estimated to drive the market over next decade due to increase in renewable energy. Nations across the globe are supporting the renewable energy including wind power, solar power, biomass, hydro power, to reduce the carbon emissions. Wind power’s growth is increasingly driven by its competitive pricing, because it enhances energy security and price stability.
Among the applications, commercial segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the rising awareness of people about green and clean energy. Moreover, Europe accounted for the largest market share on account of rising government regulations for the clean eco-friendly energy, whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to china, which has been the main driver for the growth in industry.
Some of the key players of the Wind Power market include
Alstom Wind, S.L.U., Cs Wind Corp., Dong Energy A/S, Espe Srl, Green Wind Energy A/S, Gresa Group, Hyosung Corp., Inox Wind Ltd., Itw Windgroup, Kliux Energies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Senwei Energy Technology Inc., Southwest Windpower Inc., Turbina Energy Ag and Vestas Wind Systems A/S.
Applications Covered:
• Industrial
• Residential
• Commercial
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging markets
3.8 Futuristic market scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Wind Power Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Industrial
5.3 Residential
5.4 Commercial
5.5 Other Applications
...
7 Key Developments
7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
7.3 New Product Launch
7.4 Expansions
7.5 Other Key Strategies
8 Company Profiling
8.1 Alstom Wind, S.L.U.
8.2 Cs Wind Corp.
8.3 Dong Energy A/S
8.4 Espe Srl
8.5 Green Wind Energy A/S
8.6 Gresa Group
8.7 Hyosung Corp.
8.8 Inox Wind Ltd
8.9 Itw Windgroup
8.10 Kliux Energies
8.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
8.12 Senwei Energy Technology Inc.
8.13 Southwest Windpower Inc.
8.14 Turbina Energy Ag
8.15 Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Continued...
