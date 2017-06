Wind Power Suppliers, Manufacturers & Traders In Global Market 2017

Wind Power -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The Global Wind Power market is accounted for $185.47 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $310.54 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The wind power generation is estimated to drive the market over next decade due to increase in renewable energy. Nations across the globe are supporting the renewable energy including wind power, solar power, biomass, hydro power, to reduce the carbon emissions. Wind power's growth is increasingly driven by its competitive pricing, because it enhances energy security and price stability.Among the applications, commercial segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the rising awareness of people about green and clean energy. Moreover, Europe accounted for the largest market share on account of rising government regulations for the clean eco-friendly energy, whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to china, which has been the main driver for the growth in industry.Some of the key players of the Wind Power market includeAlstom Wind, S.L.U., Cs Wind Corp., Dong Energy A/S, Espe Srl, Green Wind Energy A/S, Gresa Group, Hyosung Corp., Inox Wind Ltd., Itw Windgroup, Kliux Energies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Senwei Energy Technology Inc., Southwest Windpower Inc., Turbina Energy Ag and Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Applications Covered:• Industrial• Residential• Commercial• Other ApplicationsRegions Covered:• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao EgyptWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content1 Executive Summary2 Preface3 Market Trend Analysis4 Porters Five Force Analysis5 Global Wind Power Market, By Application7 Key Developments8 Company Profiling