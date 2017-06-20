Automotive Variable Displacement Engine Market - Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2017-2021
The analysts forecast the global automotive variable displacement market to grow at a CAGR of 27.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Variable displacement is a technology used in ICEs by deactivating half the cylinders or a number of cylinders for increasing fuel efficiency at lower load conditions. Variable displacement technology is used in passenger cars and SUVs. It is known by other names such as active fuel management, multi-displacement engine, variable cylinder deactivation, and cylinder deactivation (DEAC).
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive variable displacement market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the installations and shipment of variable displacement engines in passenger vehicles but exclude those of commercial vehicles.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Variable Displacement Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
• Ford Motor
• General Motors
• Honda
• Volkswagen
Other prominent vendors
• Daimler
• Delphi
• Eaton
• Toyota
Market driver
• Increase in fuel economy at lower additional price
Market challenge
• High cost of R&D
Market trend
• Dynamic skip fire technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
• Global automotive variable displacement engine market by vehicle type
• Passenger cars
• SUVs
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global automotive variable displacement engine market by geography
• EMEA
• Americas
• APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Dynamic skip fire technology
• Shift of DEAC technology toward mid-segment and smaller segment vehicles
• Variable displacement in motorcycles
• Variable displacement by deactivating piston
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
