Global Building Panels Materials Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.22% and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017
Building Panels Materials Market 2017
Building panels are used to construct the external and internal features of a building. Specific types of panels can be used to insulate the interior parts of a structure. They can be in the form of pre-fabricated concrete blocks or structural insulated panels (SIPs). The surge in global population is prompting for the increased demand in utility construction and supporting infrastructure.
The analysts forecast the global building panel materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global building panel materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Building Panel Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Evonik Industries
• Huntsman
• NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION (NSSMC)
• Panasonic Corporation
• Saint-Gobain
Other prominent vendors
• Armstrong World Industries
• ATAS International
• Boral
• CRH
• Dow Corning
• IMETCO
• Kingspan
• Lafarge
• Mueller Industries
• Murus
Market driver
• Increase in demand for VIPs in emerging economies
Market challenge
• High costs: Restraining large-scale acceptance of VIPs
Market trend
• Use of industrial waste
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global building panels market by type
• Global concrete building panels market
• Global wood building panels market
• Global SIP building panels market
• Global VIP building panels market
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global building panels market by application
• Global building panels market by residential application
• Global building panels market by non-residential application
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global building panels market by geography
• Building panels market in APAC
• Building panels market in Europe
• Building panels market in North America
• Building panels market in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Demand for green buildings
• Use of industrial waste
• Use of innovative technology in building panels
..…..Continued
