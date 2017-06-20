Global Fruit Yogurts Market 2017 Share, Trends, Demand, Status, Size, Scope, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Fruit Yogurts market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fruit Yogurts in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Fruit Yogurts market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
General Mills
Nestle SA
Danone
Kraft Foods Group
Yakult Honsha
Ultima Foods
Chobani, LLC
Sodiaal
Muller UK & Ireland Group
Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods
Parmalat S.p.A
Juhayna Food Industries
Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd
Chi Limited
Brookside Dairy Limited
Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited
Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd
Jesa Farm Dairy
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Set Yogurt
Frozen Yogurt
Drinking Yogurt
Strained/Greek Yogurt
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Fruit Yogurts for each application, including
Hyper/Super Market
Retail Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
