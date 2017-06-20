Global Cleanroom Dispenser Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.62% and Forecast to 2021
Cleanroom Dispenser Market 2017
Cleanroom dispensers are a part of cleanroom furniture, which is present in a gowning room outside the cleanroom premises. These dispensers provide access to various apparel and equipment that are worn and used during and for operations in a cleanroom. Dispensers are of made of either of the four materials, namely stainless steel, acrylic, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene.
The analysts forecast the global cleanroom dispenser market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cleanroom dispenser market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand generated from end-users such as medical industry; semiconductor industry; and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Cleanroom Dispenser Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cleatech
• Palbam Class
• Teknomek
• Terra Universal
Other prominent vendors
• Clean Room Depot
• Ecolab Home
• Kimberly-Clark
• Luminati Waycon
• Micronova
• S-Curve Technologies
• Ultrapure Technology
• UltraTape
• Veltek Associates
Market driver
• Increase in use of disposable apparel
Market challenge
• Lack of product differentiation leading to increase in threat of rivalry
Market trend
• Rising use of robot arms in cleanrooms
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global cleanroom dispenser market by end-user
• Global cleanroom dispenser market by medical industry
• Global cleanroom dispenser market by semiconductor industry
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Overview
• Cleanroom dispenser market in APAC
• Cleanroom dispenser market in Americas
• Cleanroom dispenser market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Increased application of cleanrooms in nanotechnology
• Rising use of robot arms in cleanrooms
• Enhancement of product portfolio through customization
..…..Continued
