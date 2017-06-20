Indonesia Ice Cream Market Segmentation, Application, & Market Analysis Research Report 2017
Summary
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Consumer and Market Insights: Ice Cream in Indonesia”.
Growing GDP and a large base of young population is driving the Ice Cream market in Indonesia. The market is led by the 'Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve' category in Off-trade volume consumption, while the 'Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream' category is forecast to register fastest growth in both Off-trade sales and On-trade sales during 2015-2020. Convenience Stores account for the highest distribution share of Ice Cream in the country. Unilever Plc and Royal Friesland Campina are the leading players in the Indonesian Ice Cream market.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/825417-consumer-and-market-insights-ice-cream-in-indonesia
Key Findings
- The Ice Cream market in Indonesia is forecast to grow at a higher CAGR of 10.6% in US$ terms during 2015-2020
- The ‘Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve’ category accounts for the highest Off-trade volume consumption in Indonesia
- Convenience Stores is the leading distribution channel in the Indonesian Food market
- Wall`s is the leading brand in the ‘Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream’ category
- Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used packaging material in the Indonesian Ice Cream market
Synopsis
Canadian’s Consumer and Market Insights report on the Ice Cream market in Indonesia provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.
What else is contained?
- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve, and Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, private label growth analysis during 2012-2015
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, On-trade and others in 2015
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics and Paper & Board; container data for: Bag/Sachet,Tub, Wrapper, Cup and others
Key points to buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Report Scope
Country Context
- Macroeconomic indicators – GDP Per Capita, Population, Consumer Price Index and Age Profile
- Retail and foodservice analysis – Key Takeaways
Market Overview
- Value and volume analysis for the Indonesian Ice Cream market
- Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the Indonesian Ice Cream market
- Volume analysis by category (On-trade and Off-trade analysis)
- Market value and growth rates, by category (On-trade and Off-trade analysis)
- Historic and forecast value analysis by category
- Winners and losers by categories with change in market share
..CONTINUED
FOR ANY QUERY, CONTACT US @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/825417-consumer-and-market-insights-ice-cream-in-indonesia
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here