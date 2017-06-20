Global Polymer Chameleon Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2022
Polymer Chameleons Market By Product Type (Thermo-Responsive Polymers, Photo-Responsive Polymers, Application (Smart Drug Delivery System) - Forecast to 2022
The Global Polymer Chameleon Market is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2022, according to MRFR analysis increasing utilization of bio-engineered polymeric materials that offers high efficiency and durability in manufacturing advanced hi-tech end-user products is projected to boost market demand over the forecast period.
Growing disposable income, high demand for low fuel combustion & light-weight vehicles and strict implementation of regulations by the governing bodies such as EPA and EU has led to increasing demand for engineered polymeric products.
These polymers are used in various applications such as the molecular and biomedical areas such as cell culture support systems, actuators systems, bio-separation devices, sensors, and textile engineering frameworks.
Companies such as Akzo Nobel N.V., Autonomic Materials Inc., BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, High Impact Technology, Honeywell International, Inc., Huntsman International LLCand MacDermid Autotype Ltd Company have adopted expansion strategies to increase their presence in the market. Most of the companies have invested in R&D amenities to discover advanced and innovative special trading nylons & monomers that are eco-friendly, and extremely sensitive to surrounding with less utilization of expensive & harmful raw materials.
Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:
• The global Polymer chameleons market demand was estimated at USD 1.59 billion in 2016
• Smart Drug Delivery System & Implants the Polymer chameleons had the highest market share in 2016.
• Asia Pacific has dominated the market and is projected to Expand at the highest CAGR of XX% in 2016
• Key companies in the Polymer chameleons industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Autonomic Materials Inc., BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, High Impact Technology, Honeywell International, Inc., Huntsman International LLCand MacDermid Autotype Ltd.
Regional Analysis:
North America region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. Emerging markets of China, japan and India are expected to boost the Asia Pacific Polymer chameleons market. Other emerging markets are Asia-pacific, Europe and the Middle East countries. Asia Pacific has the largest market share for global Polymer chameleons, followed by Europe and Row.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Polymer Chameleons Market is majorly segmented on the basis of Product Type and application. Based on the Product Type the market is segmented into Thermo-Responsive polymers, Photo-Responsive polymers, Shape Memory polymers, Electroactive & Magnetically-Responsive polymers, pH-Responsive polymers, Enzyme-Responsive polymers, and Others. Based on the application the market is segmented into Smart Drug Delivery System & Implants, Bioseparation, Textile engineering, Automotive & transportation and Others.
