Top Trends in Sugar Tax 2017-By Implications of Consumer Perceptions

SummaryWiseGuyReports published new report, titled "Oil Storage Industry Outlook in Asia and Oceania"."The Implications of Introducing a Sugar Tax" explores the likely effects of sugar taxes on consumer prices and behavior. It outlines consumer responses to price hikes by attempting to evaluate to what extent sugar taxes could halt obesity by discouraging sugar consumption in the UK, which will be the next country to adopt such a policy.The introduction of a sugar tax would hit lower-income groups harder, but this would not guarantee a reduction in sugar consumption as this group is likely to trade down to lower-price goods. On the other hand, the tax would raise awareness among consumers bringing the high sugar content of soft drinks into the spotlight. This could stimulate new innovations in product reformulation, positioning and packaging sizes. Scope- There is no clear evidence supporting sugar tax as a mechanism to influence consumer diets.- Despite obesity/overweight and sugar-related health issues being two of the most concerning health issues for British consumers, consumption of sugar is high and climbing.- Price rises will not necessarily stall the taxed category's sales as the demand is inelastic and consumers may just shift to cheaper brands.- The tax would play a key role in promoting a healthy diet, bringing the high sugar content of soft drinks into the spotlight and stimulating demand for low-sugar and sugar-free soft drinks.Key points to buy- Understand consumer responses to price hikes and to what extent purchasing patterns will be altered with the introduction of a sugar tax.- Gain a detailed understanding of the unintended outcomes that price increases will generate.- See the actions that major brands are taking to get ahead of the greater interest in the low-sugar, sugar-free, and alternative sweetener sectors.Table of Contents1. The rationale behind the sugar tax2. Implications to consumer prices3. A cross-country comparison4. Implications of consumer perceptions5. Spot light on: Soft Drinks6. UK: Sugar Tax debate7. Perceptions of the sugar tax by stakeholder8. What manufactures need to know about UK consumers9. Implications to consumer behavior10. Conclusions