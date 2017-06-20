Organic Pigments Market to Grow at an Estimated CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2022
Organic Pigments Market by Types (Acid and Base Dye, Diazo, Monoazo), Sources (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Paint & Coating, Plastic) - Forecast to 2022
Market Overview:
Global Organic Pigments Market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2016 to 2022. Over the past few years, the global market has seen a remarkable growth in demand of organic pigment market, owing to this, it has been estimated that the global market will touch a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, factors which have created boom in the global organic pigment market are cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others as well.
Organic Pigments Market Highlights:
The organic pigment market is majorly determined by the increase usage of its application industries such as paint & coating, plastic, textiles, printing inks and other. As per analysis, the global paint & coating market is boosting the overall market which in turn has created a platform for organic pigment manufacturers to cover the overall market. Seeing this kind of opportunities, there will be an ample scope for the local, national as well as international players to introduce new product launch and opportunities for the new entrants. A number of factors which have boosted the global organic pigment market could be considered as cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing as well as the largest market for organic pigment where China’s contribution to the overall market has created several opportunities to the local as well as global players. Followed by this, North America and Europe will compete each other in terms of value and volume.
Global Organic Pigment Market Key Players:
• BASF SE
• Dow Chemical Company
• Huntsman Corporation
• Nippon Kayaku Company Limited
• Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Sensient Technologies
• Synthesia
• Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals
• Evonik Degussa, Ei Dupont De Nemours
• DIC Corporation
Report Scope:
The scope of the study categorizes the organic pigment market as types, sources and applications. On the basis of types the market is segmented into Acid and base dye, Diazo, Monoazo, Phthalocyanine and others. On the basis of sources it is segmented into Natural and Synthetic and on the basis of application, it is segmented into Paint & Coating, Plastic, Textiles, Printing Inks and Other (Photo-Reprographics, Opto-Electronic Displays and Optical Data Storage).
Market Research Analysis:
It is expected that the organic pigment market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. The current challenge for the market is the unavailability of skilled labor, labor safety and fluctuating material costs. The growing population and urbanization in the emerging economies with increasing need for infrastructure in the region is driving the market of organic pigment over the next five years, especially in APAC. The paint and coating is estimated to be the leading application of organic pigment.
