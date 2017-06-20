Global MOCVD Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 13.59% and Forecast to 2021
MOCVD Market 2017
MOCVD is a technique used by semiconductor manufacturers for depositing a very thin layer of metal oxide compound semiconductor material onto a semiconductor wafer. It is predominantly used in the manufacturing process of III-V compound semiconductors, especially for those that use GaN. These semiconductors are the most important base material for manufacturing LEDs, lasers, power electronics, and photovoltaic cells.
The analysts forecast the global MOCVD market to grow at a CAGR of 13.59% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global MOCVD market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value of volume.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global MOCVD Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AIXTRON
• Taiyo Nippon Sanso
• Veeco Instruments
Other prominent vendors
• Agnitron Technology
• Alliance MOCVD
• CVD Equipment Corporation
• HC SemiTek
• JUSUNG ENGINEERING
• Xycarb Ceramics
Market driver
• Increased demand for renewable sources of energy
Market challenge
• High complexity of MOCVD process
Market trend
• Emergence of high-powered electronic devices
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Technology landscape
• Thin film deposition
• Industrial applications of CVD
• Components of CVD equipment
• Major considerations during the CVD process
• Advantages of CVD
• Types of CVD systems
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Optoelectronics segment
• Power electronics
• Others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global MOCVD market by geography
• MOCVD in APAC
• MOCVD in Americas
• MOCVD in EMEA
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Need for energy conservation
• Emergence of high-powered electronic devices
• Increasing MOCVD equipment utilization rate in APAC
..…..Continued
