Global MOCVD Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 13.59% and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --MOCVD is a technique used by semiconductor manufacturers for depositing a very thin layer of metal oxide compound semiconductor material onto a semiconductor wafer. It is predominantly used in the manufacturing process of III-V compound semiconductors, especially for those that use GaN. These semiconductors are the most important base material for manufacturing LEDs, lasers, power electronics, and photovoltaic cells.The analysts forecast the global MOCVD market to grow at a CAGR of 13.59% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global MOCVD market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value of volume.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEARequest a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431269-global-mocvd-market-2017-2021 The report, Global MOCVD Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• AIXTRON• Taiyo Nippon Sanso• Veeco InstrumentsOther prominent vendors• Agnitron Technology• Alliance MOCVD• CVD Equipment Corporation• HC SemiTek• JUSUNG ENGINEERING• Xycarb CeramicsMarket driver• Increased demand for renewable sources of energy• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• High complexity of MOCVD process• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Emergence of high-powered electronic devices• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431269-global-mocvd-market-2017-2021 Table of ContentsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionPART 05: Technology landscape• Thin film deposition• Industrial applications of CVD• Components of CVD equipment• Major considerations during the CVD process• Advantages of CVD• Types of CVD systemsPART 06: Market landscape• Market overview• Market size and forecast• Five forces analysisPART 07: Market segmentation by end-user• Optoelectronics segment• Power electronics• OthersPART 08: Geographical segmentation• Global MOCVD market by geography• MOCVD in APAC• MOCVD in Americas• MOCVD in EMEAPART 09: Decision frameworkPART 10: Drivers and challenges• Market drivers• Market challengesPART 11: Market trends• Need for energy conservation• Emergence of high-powered electronic devices• Increasing MOCVD equipment utilization rate in APAC..…..ContinuedBuy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431269